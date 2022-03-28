You may well already be using channels as an augmentation to sales – but have you considered that channels can also be an integral part of a product-led, self-serve approach to growth?

The strategic use of channels is powerful: it can help with expanding into new verticals or geographies, lending credibility, complying with any pertinent industry regulations, and plugging the gap in your existing product offering.

You can also move beyond simply selling through platforms to actively think of channels as customer segments. For example, you might want to acquire customers who use Xero, to take advantage of a new product integration.

Some product-led growth (PLG) driven companies have connected with relevant third-party communities to tap into their ability to attract a large, highly-engaged audience for very little cost (think HubSpot acquiring The Hustle). “There is a wide range of playbooks for product-led growth, but we often see product-led companies investing in community and content strategies earlier and more often,” says Adam Schoenfeld, three-time Saas founder and creator of PeerSignal.org. “Our data found that 48% PLG companies have an owned community versus 28% of other B2B companies tracked in our indexes.”

As well as reaching thousands of potential users via tailored content, communities also help with strengthening customer relationships, getting regular feedback on product expansion, and turning users into advocates. “Having a community-led growth strategy is essentially a force multiplier of other go-to-market strategies because it supports the full customer journey” says Keji Mustapha, Global Director of Brand and Community at Partech. “Community is fast becoming the moat companies use to build loyalty and trust with their customers, and outperform their competitors. Customers come for the product and stay for the thriving community.”

Using channels isn’t a new approach – companies from Shopify to Zendesk have used channels as a core part of their go-to-market strategy – but it is gaining momentum as a growth lever, particularly when used in conjunction with PLG to drive more revenue without scaling your sales team. In fact, PLG companies tend to have smaller sales teams across stages, but especially in the earlier stage.

Last year, cybersecurity company Tessian announced that it is moving towards a 100% channel model, partnering with leading security providers like Optiv Security to better reach an enterprise audience.

The move is being led by Chief Strategy Officer Matt Smith, whose experience building and leading Duo Security’s channel program gave him a fresh perspective on Tessian’s go-to-market strategy. Smith and his team have created an invite-only partner program designed to be mutually beneficial. “We’re committed to helping our partners differentiate their offerings, design new service packages and increase their profitability”, he says.

Alongside international partners like Optiv, Tessian is working with partners in the US, South Africa, and the UK to support customer acquisition in those regions.

As well as boosting scalability, a channel model will help Tessian to gain deeper penetration into the cybersecurity industry.

“Our target audience is security leaders and they operate on a referral basis, typically investing in products that have been recommended from within their network”, explains Laura Brooks, PR and Comms Director. “As well as truly understanding our prospects’ pain points, our partners give us that all-important third-party validation.”

