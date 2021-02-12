In numbers: Why SaaS businesses need a revenue delivery strategy

A revenue delivery strategy is a plan that specifies how a company will manage the systems, processes, and teams – also known as the revenue infrastructure – responsible for optimizing acquisition, retention, and expansion.

A developed revenue delivery strategy for SaaS businesses can be the difference between falling victim to common growth blockers and exceeding revenue objectives.

From boosting payment acceptance by up to 11% with local currencies to reducing revenue churn by 10% with payment retries – this graphic shows, in numbers, the impact of a revenue delivery strategy in practice.