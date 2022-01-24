How Resume.io used Paddle to scale their global business

Founded in 2012, Resume.io started out selling access to its resume building technology through payment service provider, Stripe, and other local payment methods around the world.

Helping job seekers build job-winning resumes is a solution to a global problem. Resume.io knew this and created fully localized websites in key markets so that they could meet local expectations when it came to language and payment preferences. As such, the company quickly developed an international customer base and now has customers in over 100 countries.

In 2020, Resume.io reached a new monthly recurring revenue (MRR) milestone. While the growth was undoubtedly a cause for celebration, it also presented new challenges across payments and billing and highlighted areas where its previous provider was lacking functionality to support its scale.

With this, they wanted to swiftly optimize these processes and boost efficiency without increasing costs or having to scale their small team.