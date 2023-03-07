Cocktails and Conversations
Finance leaders taking back control in 2023
Thursday, 22 March 2023
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Venue: Paddle Offices, London
Join Paddle, Spendflo, and Rydoo for an evening of cocktails and conversations. Don’t miss our expert panel discussing the top priorities for finance leaders in 2023. This will be followed by networking and the opportunity to mix and mingle with SaaS execs.
Discussions will include:
- Top challenges faced by finance leaders today
- Strategies to optimize spend and gain greater financial control
- Techniques to run a tight ship - tracking expenses, managing budgets, and analyzing spend patterns
- How to leverage analytics and data for improved results
Space is limited. Apply to attend this event today.
Daniëlle Keeven
VP of Finance, Paddle
Rajiv Ramanan
Co-founder & CRO, Spendflo
David Peterson
Partner, Angular Ventures
David Tuck
Co-Founder & CEO, Mayday
Sponsored by