WebinarPaddle and guest Forrester Research on unlocking international revenue potential  Register to join
Cocktails and Conversations

Finance leaders taking back control in 2023

Thursday, 22 March 2023

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Venue: Paddle Offices, London

Join Paddle, Spendflo, and Rydoo for an evening of cocktails and conversations. Don’t miss our expert panel discussing the top priorities for finance leaders in 2023. This will be followed by networking and the opportunity to mix and mingle with SaaS execs.

Discussions will include:

  • Top challenges faced by finance leaders today
  • Strategies to optimize spend and gain greater financial control
  • Techniques to run a tight ship - tracking expenses, managing budgets, and analyzing spend patterns
  • How to leverage analytics and data for improved results

Space is limited. Apply to attend this event today.

Daniëlle Keeven

VP of Finance, Paddle

Rajiv Ramanan

Co-founder & CRO, Spendflo

David Peterson

Partner, Angular Ventures

David Tuck

Co-Founder & CEO, Mayday

Sponsored by