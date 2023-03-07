Cocktails and Conversations

Finance leaders taking back control in 2023

Thursday, 22 March 2023

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Venue: Paddle Offices, London

Join Paddle, Spendflo, and Rydoo for an evening of cocktails and conversations. Don’t miss our expert panel discussing the top priorities for finance leaders in 2023. This will be followed by networking and the opportunity to mix and mingle with SaaS execs.

Discussions will include:

Top challenges faced by finance leaders today

Strategies to optimize spend and gain greater financial control

Techniques to run a tight ship - tracking expenses, managing budgets, and analyzing spend patterns

How to leverage analytics and data for improved results

Space is limited. Apply to attend this event today.