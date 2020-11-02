How SaaS Execs Can Navigate Tax Liability

What's this session about:

South Dakota vs. Wayfair, VAT MOSS, economic nexus – sales tax terms that sound familiar but what does it mean in practice for SaaS businesses selling internationally? Watch Paddle CFO Hugo Grimston and our in-house tax accountant, Rachel Ross, as they introduce the Paddle Tax Agony Index, an international sales tax database for SaaS companies, and discuss how you can avoid the common pitfalls and the sizable penalties for getting it wrong.