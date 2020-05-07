IntroducingPaddle Studios: Original stories to help you build better SaaS   Browse shows
How to Really Recover Your Revenue

A webinar with Paddle & Appcues

Speakers include:

  • Eric Keating, VP Marketing, Appcues
  • Harrison Rose, Paddle Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer

1 hour 30 minutes

Originally streamed May 7, 2020

What's this session about:

March 2020 saw the SaaS industry decline for the first time *ever*. With shrinking budgets, stalling pipelines, and more revenue & customer churn than we’ve ever seen before, how do you practically tackle churn this quarter?

Paddle and Appcues joined together to host a free online webinar to help revenue leaders like you shape your Q2 strategy. We dived into trends, insights, and strategies we’ve seen over the past days and weeks.