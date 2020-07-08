Move to subscriptions and grow your revenue 2x
Learn how to move from one-time acquisition to recurring SaaS revenues
Speakers include:
- Oleksander Kosovan, CEO, MacPaw
- Harrison Rose, Paddle Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer
1 hour
Originally streamed Jul 8, 2020
What's this session about:
There is a subscription strategy with greater upside that most Chinese businesses are exploring.
It’s not about 1-time acquisition of a singular product subscription, but turning their entire business into SaaS. This requires a new way of thinking, a new model for managing the entire customer experience from acquisition through retention and upsell. The result is greater average revenue per customer, reduced refund rates, and improved brand recognition.
Harrison Rose, Paddle Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer, will share a roadmap for making a successful transition to a SaaS model gained from proprietary experience over 8 years at Paddle.
Joining Harrison will be the CEO of MacPaw, Oleksander Kosovan, who experienced 2x growth when moving from 1-time downloadable software to subscriptions
In this webinar, you will learn tactical and practical insights around:
- The steps to take to move from one-time acquisition to recurring SaaS revenues
- Short term impact vs long term gains
- The new metrics to run your business upon
- How to most effectively grow revenue through cross-sell & up-sell
- What’s next for software business as consumers move away from desktop software?