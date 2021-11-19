IntroducingPaddle Studios: Original stories to help you build better SaaS   Browse shows
The SaaS funding process & what VCs are looking for

Industry experts discuss their experiences in the venture capital industry

Hear about both sides of the SaaS funding experience in this session with VCs and a founder.

Originally streamed Nov 19, 2021

What's this session about:

In this session, Notion Capital Partner Itxaso del Palacio and SaaS Advisor Todd Gardner discussed their experiences in the venture capital industry. They were joined by Andrew Davies, co-founder of Idio (now part of Optimizely) who shared his own experience of raising funds as a SaaS founder.

We revealed:

  • The VCs current landscape
  • Impact from the past year through the pandemic
  • What VCs are looking for in SaaS businesses.
  • Put your best foot forward: the best practices in financial reporting, metrics, and benchmarking.
  • What to expect and ask for from the VC’s during the process. It’s not a one-way street.
  • Best practices and how to stand out when seeking funding

    Finally, we hosted a live Q&A so you can ask anything about the SaaS funding process.