Uprooting legacy pricing

What's this session about:

Join the Price Intelligently by Paddle team to understand how to navigate a legacy pricing migration. Get expert insights for executing pricing changes to both existing customers on outdated plans as well as net new business entering your funnel for the first time.



We’ll explore implementation strategies and tactics, as well as potential pitfalls to avoid. We’ll also share real-world examples of successful and not-so-successful rollouts too.



In this webinar, we'll discuss:

When to move customers away from legacy pricing

How to manage a legacy pricing migration to maximise revenue while minimizing churn risks

How to manage internal and external stakeholders

Real-world examples of pricing changes

Potential risks you should be aware of



Got any questions about price changes? Send us a question after you’ve registered and we’ll make sure to cover it in the webinar.