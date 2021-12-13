For the purpose of this example we assume a UK seller that charges VAT as part of the total order amount on a Paddle Affiliate order.
Example Calculations:
|Step
|Amount ($)
|Description
|Total order amount
|120
|The total amount charged in the order.
|Product amount
|100
|Because VAT is included in the price, the cost of the plan works out to $100.
|VAT
|20
|Of the $100, the VAT for UK is 20%
|Paddle fee
|6.5
|From the total ($120) we calculate our fee
|Subtotal
|93.5
|We take our fee and VAT leaving $93.5
|Affiliate commission
|28.05
|We then give the specified commission to the affiliate (in this example 30% of the subtotal)
|Paddle affiliate fee
|4.67
|We then take an extra 5% affiliate fee (beyond the normal fee, for using the affiliate app)
|Seller revenue
|60.77
|The remaining 65% goes to the seller.