Paddle will not charge any fees on payouts made to you. Any charges that are made against these payouts will be from your bank or payment provider, depending on the method of payment. We fulfil payouts of your Current Balance (with Paddle fees already deducted) for all payment methods.

When using PayPal, you can be paid in USD, EUR or GBP. You’ll be subject to all PayPal fees, depending on your PayPal account type. We also fulfil payouts via Payoneer - in USD only - and just like PayPal, you are subject to all Payoneer fees, depending on your Payoneer account type.

Paddle will make any effort to avoid the fees charged on your payouts. You may however be charged a $/€/£15 fee for bank transfers. In most cases, if the payout currency is the local currency of the payment destination, there will be no charge. Any other payment will be charged $/€/£15. The amount is deducted before your invoice is created, so the invoice amount is the amount sent. Any subsequent charges will be from your bank, and are incurred by you directly.

Bank/wire transfer can also be routed via a third-party bank, (an intermediary step along the way to facilitate swift movement of funds into your account). If you wish to use an intermediary bank you can specify which one in the Notes / Comments section of your payout settings. Payouts via this method incur a charge with each intermediary bank subject to their own commissions and fees, therefore they are incurred by you directly.

ACH payments are electronic payments sent within the US only, with payouts in USD only. ACH payments are cheaper. We do not charge any fees, so you receive the full value.

If you opt to receive a payout in a currency different to your selected Balance Currency, then we reserve the right to charge a conversion margin of up to 1.5%, which will be taken into account at the point of payout.

SEPA Payments are made from one EUR account to another EUR account within the Eurozone. If your balance is in EUR, request payouts to be in EUR and your designated bank is in the Eurozone, you’ll incur no charges.