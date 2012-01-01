Need more help?

There are two types of permissions that can be granted to those in a ProfitWell account:
- USER
✓ View all customer data
✓ Add customer data
✓ Edit customer data
✓ Invite users
- ADMIN
✓ View all customer data
✓ Add customer data
✓ Edit customer data
✓ Invite users
✓ Grant admin rights
✓ Revoke admin rights
✓ Revoke account access
✓ Delete custom trait categories
✓ Create, save, and delete custom segments
✓ Connect billing/subscription management system
User permissions can be managed and changed by heading to Account Settings → Account Info.