ProfitWell vs. Maxio

The MRR of a subscription is removed at the time of cancellation.

When a customer cancels their subscription, we recognize the MRR of a customer until the end of their billing cycle.

This revenue is factored into both new MRR and Churn.

When a customer signs up and churns in the same calendar month, we ignore them from your metrics entirely to not inflate new + churn.

New business and Churn in the same month

Maxio also subtracts discounts and credits before calculating MRR, regardless of frequency.

With the purpose of MRR being a momentum metric, we're focused on events that are recurring. If you offer a customer a one-month full refund, we don't believe that should be classified as churn, and reactivation the next month—or, in the case of a partial refund: a downgrade, and upgrade the next month. It doesn't seem actionable to include these scenarios into your metrics.

When a customer has a subscription that is on hold, we downgrade them to $0 in MRR.

If a customer churns and comes back within 90 days, it will count as a reactivation. After that, it's new.

If a customer churns and comes back within any period in time, they will be marked as a reactivation.

It's a separate category of revenue, and not included in MRR.

Calculating LTV

Our calculation is roughly ARPU/(1-Retention), but we also apply a smart smoothing algorithm on top of this. In other words, we take a look at more than the current month ARPU and churn rate: we take a look at the whole ARPU (typically stable) and churn (usually volatile) trends, apply some magic (math, really!), and go from there. We also think that upgrades, reactivations, and downgrades should also meaningfully impact your LTV, so instead of simply taking churn, we take 1-Retention as the denominator. More on that here.