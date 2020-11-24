Need more help?

Email us which countries your users are in- this helps us optimize SMS.

If you are a US based company or have users in the US, email us at support@profitwell.zendesk.com with:

1. Official company name

2. Company address

3. Point of contact name, email, and phone number

For companies using our Stripe integration, we can automatically retrieve your customers' phone numbers if the numbers are stored in the billing details Phone field.

If you have non-US users, please format your phone numbers with the country code included: