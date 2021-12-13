Selling SaaS Globally
In this four-part handbook, we explore the jobs to be done across functions when you want to scale your SaaS business globally. Explore each part below or download the PDF to save the whole handbook for later reference.
As SaaS companies can sell and deliver products and services virtually, they are able to reach customers globally without a lot of the logistical challenges facing other industries, making this a go-to growth strategy. That doesn't mean selling SaaS globally doesn't come with its challenges. In this handbook, we take you through critical areas to focus on to make a success of going global.
Five focus areas
1. Go-to-market strategy
Communicating with customers, showing you understand their culture and buying norms, helps build engagement and loyalty. As you enter new markets, you also need to think about how you offer support, communicate value, and localize pricing.
2. Payments infrastructure
To sell your product internationally, you have to be able to accept payments from anywhere in the world. Working with local banks is proven to increase payment acceptance rates and cut unnecessary overheads.
3. Regulatory compliance
Globally, there are lots of different rules relating to selling digital goods, software, and SaaS. This includes payment regulations, sales tax, data privacy and employment law, with rules that vary from country to country.
4. Product localization
Preferred languages, currencies, and payment methods also vary by territory. Adding local optionality significantly increases conversion rates, and should be factored into your product roadmap as you expand.
5. Remote teams
In a remote-first world, businesses of all sizes are tapping into the global talent pool – making it easier for companies to understand new markets, build relationships with customers, and offer local support.