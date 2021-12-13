In this four-part handbook, we explore the jobs to be done across functions when you want to scale your SaaS business globally. Explore each part below or download the PDF to save the whole handbook for later reference.

As SaaS companies can sell and deliver products and services virtually, they are able to reach customers globally without a lot of the logistical challenges facing other industries, making this a go-to growth strategy. That doesn't mean selling SaaS globally doesn't come with its challenges. In this handbook, we take you through critical areas to focus on to make a success of going global.