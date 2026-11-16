Brazil is one of Latin America’s biggest digital markets. But it doesn’t buy the way you might expect. Most Brazilians pay with Pix. 91% of adults use it, and with Pix Automático, it now works for subscriptions too. If your checkout only takes cards, many customers will leave before they pay.

Price in reais, and you remove another reason to hesitate. When payments still fail, it’s usually something small: an expired card or low funds. Each is fixable, with the right approach.

Then there’s tax. Since August 2026, foreign digital businesses need a Brazilian tax ID from their very first sale. No minimum. One customer is enough.

With a population of over 200 million, the opportunity in Brazil is clear. But handling the complexity alone can end up costing you.

That’s why we’ve written a free guide, so you can win in Brazil without the guesswork.

Download and learn how to: