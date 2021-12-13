3 other types of retention metrics (and why they’re important)

Retention rate is fairly simple to calculate, but there are other forms of retention that can be just as critical and insightful. You can look at retention on an even smaller scale, which could illuminate specific areas of improvement, or where you are doing well. A good place to start is by looking at your monthly recurring revenue, or MRR.

MRR retention

MRR measures the total amount of predictable revenue that a company expects on a monthly basis. MRR retention is the revenue maintained over time from recurring subscription payments. It’s the revenue your company makes on a recurring basis once you deduct MRR from active cancellations and delinquent payments. This number lets you know if your company can sustain profitability. The most practical way to examine MRR retention is to study the inverse—MRR churn.

From there, you can calculate MRR churn rate, which is done by dividing the MRR churn by the total MRR from the previous month.

MRR churn rate for March = MRR churn in March/end of the month MRR for February

Calculating user retention provides feedback on your company’s marketing, product, customer service, and pricing; however, MRR retention communicates the state of your company’s sustainability.

Retention at different stages of the customer lifecycle

The average retention rates across customer lifetime aren’t uniform. If you treat it as though it is, you won't be able to properly improve retention at all stages of customers' lifetimes.

The best way to approach retention is by breaking down customer behaviors based on what stage they are in: short-term, mid-term, and long-term. Depending on the stage a customer is in, they will churn for different reasons. That’s why it’s important to have a retention strategy in place for each stage. Retention and churn reduction is not one-size-fits-all.

One example would be improving user onboarding to combat short-term churn. By implementing a better onboarding experience, retention will improve with customers who churn right after the onboarding process. Mid-term churn can be knocked out by working to constantly improve the customer experience. What bugs/glitches does your product possibly have? Communicate constantly to ensure your customers are happy and want to remain with your product for the long-term. Be easily accessible in case they encounter problems.Finally, combat long-term churn by upgrading current customers. If they want more value, give them that value. Offer larger plans or exclusive options.

Retention for customers on different subscription plans

Just as cohorts of customers who sign up at different times will have different retention rates across the span of their cohort's lifetime, customers on different plans will typically show different rates of user retention.

Enterprise-tier customers—aka those customers on your highest and most expensive plans—most likely have a higher user retention rate. We did a study with 941 SaaS companies and found that customers with four-digit ARPU had almost 50% less churn than customers with one to two-digit ARPU. We also found that higher percentages of annual contracts correlate better with retention. Higher commitment levels and fewer opportunities to renew means more annual contracts leave less room for churn.

One of the reasons why retention is stronger for a high-level customer is because you are spending more resources on them. They are most likely well-acquainted with your customer support team and even further, they might be followers of some of the content you provide.

Understanding the retention rates of different levels of paying customers will reveal important feedback. If you find that customers on low-level plans are more likely to churn, then you need to find out why and either work to upgrade them or fix what’s wrong on your low-level tier.