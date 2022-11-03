Product bundling 101: Examples + how it works for SaaS businesses

Classic examples of product bundling

Before we take a look at whether product bundling is a good fit for SaaS companies, let's take a look at some of the biggest areas the strategy has found success in.

A combo meal

Perhaps the most recognized form of product bundling is the combo meal. When most customers order food, they want the main course, one or more sides, and a drink. Restaurants quickly learned that they could offer these different items bundled together as a meal to increase sales. Combo meals make it easy for customers who would have bought all the items separately and encourage customers who wouldn't have to make the larger purchase.

Shampoo + conditioner

Almost everyone conditions their hair after washing it. While some companies have blended the two into a single bottle, others bundle two bottles together. The two products will have scents that are paired nicely together and perhaps share a specialization for certain hair types or problems. This is a perfect example of saving a customer time on something they almost always buy together anyhow.

Clothing outfits

Suits and tuxedos are an obvious example of bundling because all of the parts are required to make up the outfit. You'll often see other bundles of shirts with pants where the individual items match, but also stand alone as separate products more than the pieces of a suit do. People spend a long time picking out clothing that goes well together, so clothing companies selling bundled outfits like this helps shoppers find what they need more quickly.



Home entertainment systems

There are a staggering number of home entertainment components on the market. The choice in speakers alone is enough to send someone to the review sites for hours. This makes putting together the perfect entertainment system stressful for some people. Those who aren't stressed by it might not get components that work together optimally. By bundling the entire setup together, manufacturers avoid both of these problems and nurture happier customers.



Game system + controller + game

Video game manufacturers like Nintendo have bundled a game and at least one controller with them for as long as they've been around. The game system cannot function without these things, so it makes sense to include them, even if they technically are separate products. More modern systems have introduced a variety of different bundles so gamers have a greater choice of which games to get with the console.