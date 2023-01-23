How to drive interest and conversions

Your pricing is right on the money, and your prospects are ready to convert into paying customers. Result. 🙌

Now all you need is the checkout and purchase flow to secure that all-important initial payment. Right?

Not quite. There’s a lot that goes into maximizing these workflows for optimum conversion and it goes back to decisions about how you want to sell. Let’s get into it...

1. Determine your sales channels

Depending on your product, billing model, and target audience, you’ll use different sales channels.

If your business sells directly to consumers or to small businesses and teams you might take a product-led approach; one that allows customers to sign-up and pay through a checkout on your website. Think setting up a Spotify or Netflix subscription or buying access to an SEO tool for a couple of team members.

Companies selling to larger, enterprise-level businesses are far more likely to have a sales team, where price and contracts are negotiated before a deal is closed. For example, a business HR software, or I don’t know… a revenue platform (👀 ) that is intended for long-term, cross-company use.

Other businesses use different channels - like, selling through affiliates or using a marketplace like the app store.

You should also consider how people will get to this point of purchase or start the sales cycle. Will interesting prospects come to you as inbound sales? Or will you have a team doing outbound sales and reaching out to your ideal customers to peak their interest?

Top tip: When you’re thinking about sales channels, remember these might change too. Lots of SaaS businesses find they garner interest from larger companies as they scale – whether they intend to move upmarket or not. When this happens, how will your business respond to different sales expectations and requirements? Here’s more on this from our Chief Strategy Officer, Harrison.

2. Spread the word

So, you know who you’re selling to and how you’re going to sell to them - now is the time to spread the word about your product.

Consider the marketing channels that will help you reach your audience and the call to action that you want them to follow. In a sales-led company, this might be a call to “Request a demo” or “Talk to sales” after a webinar or on a piece of direct mail as part of an account-based marketing (ABM) campaign.

In a product-led company, this might be a button telling people to “Buy now” or “Sign up for a 30 day free trial” on a landing page linked to from an advert on social media.

3. Optimize for maximum conversion

For a sales-led company, this is where your sales team takes the stage and your processes get put to the test. For more on how to get that right, read our SaaS sales guide. 🤝

For product-led SaaS companies, this is where your purchase flow - including your checkout, payment options (methods and currencies), and any subsequent communication - has to seal the deal. For developer tools or similar products that require engineering time to implement, your developer documentation is key here too.

While it may be tempting, only offering credit card payments in USD won’t cut it if you serve customers around the world. You at least need payment methods that your customers trust, in a currency they recognize and can associate value with. In fact, our data shows that localizing the checkout in this way can boost conversions by 30%.

4. Secure that first payment

A prospect filling in their payment details means nothing if it ends in a payment decline.

To avoid this, you need to know how your payment methods and banking relationships work and introduce robust processes to give those crucial initial payments the best chance of success. This includes: