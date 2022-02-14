Subscription business models in 2023: Definition, benefits, tips & metrics to track

6 main benefits of a subscription business model

We've talked about how the subscription business model has become a dominant model in the industry, and how much growth those who have chosen to employ it have experienced. But what exactly is it that drives the adoption of the model and the growth that it unlocks?



1. Predictable revenue stream

Once you've been operating long enough to collect data, the number of customers you gain and lose in a given time frame will be more predictable, making it easier to judge what your income will look like from one month to the next.



2. Recurring revenue

One of the big disadvantages of selling software for a one-time price is that you need to make massive improvements to the product in order to get people to buy the next version. This means holding back updates until a new version comes out. Recurring revenue solves that problem; customers get updates quicker and you are constantly getting paid.

3. Stronger & long-term customer relationships

With one-off pricing, customers pay you and the relationship largely fades into the background unless they need customer support or a new version is released. Because of the continuous update cycle of subscription-based software, your ability to respond to customer feedback in a timely manner and build the relationship is improved.



4. Lower customer retention spend

One-off software, while only a one-time fee, is a much larger expense than subscription services. When customers have already spent that money on the older version, they are reluctant to upgrade to a newer one. Greater marketing effort is required to convince them to upgrade.



5. Easier demand forecasting

With the right metrics, the same data that makes it easier to predict your revenue stream from month to month will make it easier to do demand forecasting.



6. Opportunities for upselling/cross-selling

subscription-based plans are more flexible. While you can offer different features for different prices on one-off software, moving between those isn't easy. A one-off purchase can't be downgraded the next month, for example. It's much more practical, then, to offer a wider range of options for subscription-based services. Because they can move between plans readily, customers are more likely to try out a higher tier.