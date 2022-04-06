See if everything is running as it should be

Guide Paddle Billing Support When you sell with Paddle, our Billing Support function becomes an extension of your team, helping to answer questions or concerns that your customers might have about a payment or purchase . We’ve pulled together this guide to tell you everything you need to know about the service.

1. What is Billing Support? The Billing Support function at Paddle supports your end-users with transaction-related questions for orders processed via the Paddle platform. Our team handles an array of queries via email and phone. We also have an AI ChatBot, “Kino”, that helps buyers via a chat interface and can also reply to emails! Kino will be your buyer’s first line of contact when they seek support. It handles simple and common queries like transaction lookups, cancelations, and refunds. This is the fastest way for a buyer’s query to be resolved. But don’t worry! If a question or problem is too complex for Kino, the bot will immediately escalate a ticket to our team for human assistance. Billing Support comes at no additional cost to you as a seller and is here to add value to your seller experience so that you can spend your time focussing on product development and go-to-market campaigns. Sure, sometimes we need to escalate a concern to you, but our team is skilled at basic technical troubleshooting; for example, if a firewall might be blocking a download or if a buyer is having issues with the checkout. We pass the buyer on to your team for issues about the software product itself.

2. Paddle Billing Support at a glance Paddle Billing Support is 24/7. This means that no matter where in the world your buyers are, they can access support. Here are some of the specifics of what our team can handle: Kino - our AI Bot: Transaction look-ups

Subscription cancellations Billing Support Team: A buyer’s query will be passed from Kino if there’s a technical issue requiring a higher level of assistance or simply if the buyer’s preference is to speak to a team member. The team handles:

Transaction queries related to fraud or unauthorized charges

License troubleshooting (if the software is managed by Paddle SDK)

Technical concerns about the transaction

Completion of supplier forms

VAT and US tax refunds On occasions when we receive queries that our Billing Support Team can’t help with, we’ll forward the buyer and their issue to you. Examples of when this might be the case include technical product support, selling, pre-purchase queries, adding coupon codes post-purchase, or providing coupon codes before purchase.

3. Five benefits of having billing support with Paddle Top-rated service. We consistently receive high ratings from buyers on Trustpilot for our friendly and efficient service. Check out the reviews for yourself!

No additional charge. Billing support is an important part of your growth strategy, and that’s why it’s included in the price you pay for using us as your payments infrastructure provider.

Reduces your operating costs. We can handle the majority of non-technical queries on your behalf, freeing up your support team to focus on product-related queries.

Tailored to your needs. We know that one size doesn’t fit all, so we can set custom support rules to best suit your customer support needs, like offering an extended refund policy.

Fully integrated for success. Our Billing Support teams work closely with our Seller Support and Account Management teams to share knowledge and for efficient resolution of escalated customer issues.



4. Key considerations for your Billing Support before going live with Paddle Paddle Billing Support will be available to support your buyers as soon as you go live with us. To help make the process run smoothly we have created this short checklist. Simply pass on any supplementary information and requests to your Account Manager, and we’ll do the rest! ☐ Refund Policy: our standard policy is 14 days, but you can extend this to suit your needs, for example, if you have a 30-day Money Back Guarantee. ☐ Cancellation Policy: our standard policy is to provide buyers with a link to cancel their subscription. You can tailor this to provide a link to a custom cancellation flow or have us forward cancellation requests to your team. ☐ Query-Forwarding Policy: we can handle all transactional queries as listed above, but are there any query types that you would prefer your own team to manage? ☐ Contact Details: Let your customer service team know that they can contact the Paddle Billing Support team at assist@paddle.com.

Let your customer service team know that they can direct buyers to Paddle.net and help@paddle.com for payment-related queries.

Let us know the contact details of your team so that we can inform you of any queries that we’ve been unable to resolve on your behalf; such as requests for technical product assistance.

5. How do we connect our workflows to Paddle Billing Support? Our Billing Support function is fully integrated within our wider Seller Success team, making sure you and your buyers have a seamless post-sales experience with Paddle. When you integrate and launch with Paddle, payment and order-related queries usually come from your buyers directly to our Billing Support team. If the query is simple and comes through the chat on Paddle.net or by email on help@paddle.com, Kino will be able to quickly assist. For more complex queries, Kino will pass the ticket onto our team, who will take the lead in helping the buyer and bringing the case to resolution. If the query needs input from the wider Paddle team, it will be routed to our Billing Support Team Leads for additional support. In some cases, payment-related queries find their way to you. When you as a seller are faced with payment or transactional queries from a buyer or an escalated case from your team that needs Paddle support, you can easily get in touch with the Billing Support team at assist@paddle.com. And there’s more! If you sell on a B2B basis with Paddle and have enterprise-level buyers, both you as a seller and your enterprise buyers can contact our specially trained agents at procurement@ paddle.com. They give quick, specialist support on vendor setup and purchase orders, and provide any other documentation and support needed. We take a great deal of pride in the service that we give to your buyers, and so after each query is resolved we give them the opportunity to share their thoughts in a satisfaction survey. The feedback we collect is reviewed regularly to ensure that we are continuously improving our service. Glossary For your buyers: Paddle.Net - an online hub where you can direct your buyers to find out more information about a transaction or payment and this is where Kino our chatbot resides to assist.

help@paddle.com - the email address that your buyers can use to raise a query with our Billing Support team

Kino - our AI Bot that can communicate with buyers via a chat interface and email, dealing with simple queries. For your team: assist@paddle.com - the email address for your team to contact our Billing Support team directly for assistance. For Enterprise: procurement@paddle.com - the email that you and your enterprise buyers and enterprise-related queries. Please don’t advertise this email address on your site. Not for consumption!