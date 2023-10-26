Level up your payments stack with Paddle Billing
Reach players across the globe, remove friction from the purchase flow and increase your customer lifetime value.
Take the headache out of growing your global playerbase
As your merchant of record, we handle your payments, tax, subscription management and more, so you can focus on expanding your customer base. Make buying your products seamless, with out of the box support for advanced subscription models, multi-product subscriptions and automatic localization.
Localized currency and payment methods
Increase conversions by offering your users the most relevant pricing and payment options for their region.
Automatic global tax compliance on every purchase
We automatically calculate, charge, file and remit the correct amount of sales tax for each users' region.
Advanced pricing sensitivity localization
Leverage local fluctuations in willingness-to-pay to drive additional revenue and unlock new audiences around the world.
Smart payment routing
Intelligent payment methods, gateways and banking infrastructure ensure every payment is routed for optimal acceptance rates.
Conversion-boosting checkout
Provide a seamless, secure checkout experience that drives customer conversion. Improve your buyers experience with a checkout that integrates your brand and automatically presents the right language, currency and payment options.
- Match your in-game experience & brand
- Complete sales tax compliance
- Safe & secure payment processing
- Automated fraud protection on every purchase
Flexible player-friendly billing for subscriptions
Engage and retain players worldwide and add new revenue streams with player-friendly subscription plans. Our flexible approach to subscriptions enables you to create billing models that work for you. Give your buyers more choice, grow your revenue and boost average order value.
Flexible plans
Enable subscription pausing, quantity and payment management for improved customer rentention.
Multi-product subscriptions
Offer bundles and multi-product subscriptions to increase average order value.
Global tax compliance
As part of our unified payments infrastructure subscriptions are automatically tax compliant.
Free trials
Offer free trials to increase adoption and remove potential barriers to onboarding new players.
Payment localization
Automatically offer the right currency and payment options, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Advanced churn prevention
Reduce customer churn with intelligent failed payment recovery and automated churn interventions.
Consolidated data
Reduce headaches with all your transaction and subscription data in a single source of truth.
Promotions
Motivate first-time purchases and reward players with discounts, bundles, and bonuses.
Sell your products everywhere with complete confidence
We register for, charge and remit sales tax in over 100 jurisdictions so your don’t have to. Sales tax is applied automatically to every payment through Billing so you can enter and scale in new markets around the globe with ease. Billing keeps you compliant as your business grows with the latest security and privacy regulations.
- Collect the right amount of tax in any region
- Automatic registration per region
- Automatic filing and payment across all regions
- Stay in line with regulatory changes through automatic updates
- Fully SOC 1 & SOC 2 compliant, GDPR ready and PCI-DSS
Every payment, fully protected
We actively combats card attacks and fraud automatically to protect your revenue and keep you one step ahead of bad actors.
Reduce illegitimate chargebacks
Our automated system will block and dispute illegitimate chargebacks, meaning you avoid unwarranted penalties and can keep on selling.
Up-to-date data compliance
Comply with global data protection laws in EU, California, Switzerland and more.
Take the headache out of growing your software business
We handle your payments, tax, subscriptions and more, so you can focus on growing