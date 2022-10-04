SaaS is Born Global

Born Global is a limited series from Paddle Studios that delves into the personal and professional journeys of entrepreneurs from around the world. Through candid interviews, the series uncovers the challenges and triumphs of starting and growing a business, including hurdles like payments, compliance, tax, pricing, retention, metrics, costs, and growth... you get the idea. Born Global presents the unfiltered realities of entrepreneurship. It's a story of resilience, innovation, and the constant quest for success in the face of adversity. Subscribe to get an early glimpse into the lives of those who dare to dream big and work tirelessly to make those dreams a reality.

Narrator: Paddle Studios Presents...

00:00:04:07 - 00:00:09:03

Stefan Smulders

I'm not a rock star. I'm not the world's most genius marketer out there.

00:00:09:05 - 00:00:17:08

Alex David

I was in a very stable, successful career, but it felt like this itch that I had to scratch.

Narrator: At Paddle, we hear from entrepreneurs all over the world...

00:00:17:10 - 00:00:23:14

Bridget Harris

It was a kind of the pinnacle, if you like, of my career. At the time, I was a special advisor liaising with the House of Lords.

00:00:23:16 - 00:00:34:08

Osman Koc

We said almost five times. Okay, it's the end of the game. We're all done with this business.

Narrator: They face problems with payments, compliance, tax, pricing, retention, metrics, costs, growth, etc...

00:00:34:10 - 00:00:45:08

Joran Hofman

I built a website, grew it organically to 20,000 organic visitors per month. Then my idea was I'm going to lay on a beach somewhere and earn money via the website. Didn't really work out.

Narrator: These are their stories

00:00:46:20 - 00:00:51:10

Alex David

Being a founder is one of the least comfortable situations you can be in career wise.

00:00:51:12 - 00:01:02:05

Biro Florin

I can't stand still. I feel like if if I spend a week without providing value, I'm losing somehow.

00:01:02:07 - 00:01:11:01

Bridget Harris

We wanted to control as many things about our life that we could whilst we were dealing with almost an uncontrollable growth rate.

Narrator: Born Global: a limited series from Paddle Studios. Subscribe now to get the first episode early.