- Hey everyone, welcome to another episode in the season finale of "Churning Point." A show where we sign up for products just to see what it's like to cancel them. I'm Neel Desai.

- I'm Allissa Chan.

- And today we're breaking apart Miro. Miro was founded in 2011 and is a visual collaboration tool that's used by nearly 50 million people. Plans range from completely free to $16 per user per month.

- We love Miro over here at Paddle. I literally couldn't imagine my day-to-day without them, but their cancellation flow could definitely use some work. So today we're gonna dive into the things that they're doing well and some of the things they're doing not so well to save their customers before they reach their churning point.

- When a customer tries to cancel, you have 18 seconds to try and save them. Now, we're not suggesting you hold your customers hostage, but the tactics that we cover provide the right amount of friction to try and save these vital customers before they reach their churning point. First up, the user experience of actually canceling. Now, I hate that we're ending this last episode with something we probably brought up on the very first episode.

- Make sure that your loss aversion tactics are as specific to the user as possible.

- Miro tries to lean into this concept of loss aversion. Now, Miro's a good example of a tool that requires a lot of investment up front to actually build out your boards, your projects, and get a lot of other team members using your tool with you. Now, Miro tries to do a good job of pointing out all the things that you're gonna lose if you actually cancel. But where Miro falls short is being specific in the types of things that you actually lose, right? If I'm a customer of Miro that's canceling tomorrow, Miro could inflict a lot more attention by telling me how many projects that are gonna get canceled, how many boards am I gonna lose, and what else will I miss out on if I actually cancel my subscription?

- Okay, now moving on to the cancellation survey. First up, the top of the survey says that my subscription is being canceled. Don't really know what that means, like a little bit too vague. Furthermore, I think this is a really good opportunity to talk about how important survey design is in general. I think offering the option of saying it costs too much, it's kind of not the best survey method here when it comes to figuring out why your users are canceling. Because nine times outta 10, I guarantee people aren't leaving because they think it's too expensive or because they can't afford it, but really because they just don't see the value. So even rewording that from it costs too much to didn't see the value, could start to make your users give more insightful feedback for why they're actually trying to leave.

- I think this is a good example of a survey maybe being too concise. We typically see surveys go in the opposite direction asking the customer like a dozen questions, but Miro only asks three, and you probably can go up to five or six questions comfortably before they experience too much fatigue.

- Now, following our cancellation, we do get this reactivation email which first of all, is way too much text. Like, can you think of any bigger nightmare than having to click a learn more link in an email? Furthermore, there's a bunch of CTAs and there's no actual button or anything that'll link me to a way to easily reactivate my subscription, and that's a problem.

- All right, so let's recap. Number one, loss aversion is great but isn't gonna be impactful if you don't build enough tension with specifics. Number two, the survey was a good start, but could be a lot more thorough. Survey design is crucial, and even if you're just offering a basic multiple choice question, be thoughtful in how you word the questions and the number of questions you offer. And lastly, something we've seen time and time again this season is the cancellation experience doesn't end when a customer hits cancel. You gotta think through the experience post-cancellation and throughout that reactivation offer to make sure that you're providing your customers with a delightful experience from start to finish. Well, that's it for this season for "Churning Point." If you're Miro or any other company interested in optimizing your cancellation flow or just generally want a retention audit, reach out to us at churningpoint.paddle.com. Shall we use the last one? Shall we go go for it?

- I think we should.

- Shout out to an amazing season of "Churning Point."