Welcome to 20 days of pricing tips—part 15. I’m Charlie a member of the pricing team and I’ve worked on over 36 pricing projects with Price Intelligently clients. Today we're talking Freemium models.



Have you heard of "Freemium"? It's one of our favorites. "Freemium" is a combination of free + premium, and it represents one of our core strategic recommendations when it comes to pricing optimization.





Let's start by talking about what it means, and we'll dig into 3 reasons why you should consider it. A "freemium" product or service can be offered for free but ramps up to include premium features that cost money. The "free" part here is fundamental to why this model is so successful. By giving a "lite" version of your product/service away, you can 1) entice early adopters and 2) get users into your ecosystem and on the path to upsell or cross-sell.





At its core, freemium is a marketing and customer acquisition strategy. If you can accept that your Freemium strategy might show losses in its early days, you should know that it can pay dividends in the long-run as you win over some of your early adopters as remunerative, valuable customers for life, with lower CAC to boot.



