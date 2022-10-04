What Blows Deals Apart: Common Mistakes in M&A with Thomas Smale

An Introduction to Thomas Smale

"100% of deals: you have to have clean books and clean financials. That's unavoidable. Whether you're selling a business for $50,000 or $5 billion... you may be surprised that a lot of businesses don't even do the basics, a lot don't even really do bookkeeping."

- Thomas Smale

The image of a robust locomotive steadily traversing along a set of tracks paints a vivid picture of steadfast progress. The train, in its unwavering journey, reveals a strategic formula: the addition of more cars. This process, however, is a delicate one. Each car represents new passengers or freight, contributing to the growth and reach of the train. In much the same way, integrating a new locomotive can significantly enhance the power of the entire system. But, like the precision required in coupling the cars, a poorly executed addition can cause catastrophic derailments. This metaphor serves as a fitting parallel to the intricate process of mergers and acquisitions (M&As), which, when carried out with precision and foresight, can ensure successful growth.

In the fiercely competitive realm of B2B SaaS, such precision in M&A is critical. Companies are constantly under pressure to evolve, expand, and innovate. M&As can become key strategic tools to extend product lines, capture greater market share, and streamline operations. When orchestrated effectively, these strategic integrations can give a company the necessary boost, akin to the train adding more cars. With this analogy in mind, we introduce Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International. Renowned for successfully navigating the convoluted world of M&As, Thomas has led countless founders, owners, and acquirers to success. His deep understanding of the complexities involved in M&As, combined with his rich experience, positions him as an invaluable advisor for businesses aiming for expansion.

High Level Overview:

Mergers and acquisitions can be an effective strategy for growth and expansion in the B2B SaaS industry, offering opportunities to increase market share and optimize operations.

The M&A landscape has evolved, with smaller companies having access to top-tier talent that was previously unavailable, helping to drive industry growth and solidify its position in the market.

Emotional aspects and unpredictable reactions from founders and decision-makers can pose challenges during M&A deals; employing an M&A firm can help maintain objectivity and keep negotiations on track.

Retention and recruitment are crucial considerations during M&A transactions, as retaining key team members and keeping them happy plays a significant role in a successful deal.

Press coverage of M&A deals can be misleading; it's essential to explore multiple options and speak with different M&A firms and potential acquirers when considering a sale.

Thomas Smale's Advice to Avoid Tanking M&A

Mergers and acquisitions are important for businesses as they provide opportunities for growth, expansion, and increased market share. In the B2B SaaS industry, M&A deals can also lead to optimized operations and access to valuable talent. To ensure successful M&A transactions, Thomas Smale offers several insights on avoiding pitfalls that might blow apart a deal:

Retain objectivity

Engaging an M&A firm can help mitigate the emotional aspects that may arise during a deal. These firms provide a neutral perspective, preventing emotions from clouding judgment and ensuring that negotiations remain focused on the best interests of both parties. This way, deals can progress smoothly and achieve the desired outcomes for all stakeholders involved.

Prioritize retention and recruitment

Retaining key team members and keeping them happy is crucial to the success of a merger or acquisition. In the current market environment, finding and recruiting talent can be challenging, making it essential to prioritize employee satisfaction and engagement. By offering competitive compensation, growth opportunities, and a positive work culture, you can secure the valuable talent needed for a successful M&A transaction.

Manage attorney involvement

During M&A deals, conflicts may arise between attorneys who attempt to re-trade points or impose their views on the agreement. It's crucial to carefully manage attorney involvement and ensure that their input aligns with the best interests of the parties involved. Open communication and collaboration between attorneys and other stakeholders can help prevent unnecessary conflicts and keep the deal on track.

Carefully consider M&A partners

Choosing the right M&A firm and process is critical to the success of a deal. Ensure that the firm you select aligns with your vision and values and offers a process that suits your needs. Explore multiple options and speak with different M&A firms and potential acquirers before making a decision. This will help you identify the best partner for your specific situation, increasing the likelihood of a successful outcome.

By following Thomas Smale's advice, businesses can navigate the complexities of M&A transactions more effectively, avoiding potential pitfalls and setting themselves up for success. This approach can lead to better outcomes for both the acquiring and acquired companies, ultimately contributing to long-term growth and stability in the B2B SaaS industry.

Further Learnings

Follow Thomas on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Do us a favor?

Part of the way we measure success is by seeing if our content is shareable. If you got value from this episode and write up, we'd appreciate a share on Twitter or LinkedIn.