HubSpot's Katie Burke on Building Culture and Embracing the Skeptics

An Introduction to Katie Burke

If you ask someone to define “culture” in your office, you might get a response about ping-pong tables or beers on tap. But we know culture constitutes something so much greater. It’s the collection of habits you accept and nurture within your organization. It’s molding the same foundational principles that drive the core of behavior, but also having fiercely diverse views in all other aspects.

And this is where your skeptics come in. While skeptics can be incredibly difficult to deal with at times, they are key to building a solid culture, which is something Katie Burke, Chief People Officer at HubSpot, believes to her core. She discreetly recognizes the difference between skeptics and cynics, embracing feedback from skeptics as the way to ultimately grow (and better) your organization.

