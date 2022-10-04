B-Side: HubSpot + The Hustle (or ProfitWell's entire media strategy)

Part of the way we measure success is by seeing if our content is shareable. If you got value from this episode and write up, we'd appreciate a share on Twitter or LinkedIn.

[2] If HubSpot is smart they'll rebrand inbound AS media. This is the most likely scenario based on the data we're seeing in the market. My fear is they'll end up getting too addicted to the teat of offers, but maybe they buy a media company?

[1]Our retention and pricing audits are our first calls in our sales cycle where we provide an assessment of the company's current hits and misses of their pricing/retention based on their data, if they're hooked up to ProfitWell or through pattern matching if they are not. The outcome is they leave the call with an order of operations of what they should fix regardless of moving to next steps with ProfitWell.

[ 0] The metaphor isn't talking about the merits of war. Just a very narrow comparison of the before and after of strategies that alienate or win over the local population.

Our approach here is not going to be easy, but that's the very reason we're doing it. With time we'll create a moat of understanding and leverage from a production standpoint, as well as a moat for brand. There'll be bumps along the way, but the mission will be worth it in the end. We also lean on our own product for subscription media reporting to analyze and understand the relationship between our media output and bottom line.

We'll start with one person who permeates these four areas (likely focusing just on one at first) and then mitosis the team from there following the Balfour playbook. Our approach will likely follow this path in order of lift and effort.

This is our least developed area, but for now our distribution will be organized according to outcome. We'll have a team (likely just a person) for zero-to-lead (sparking awareness and then giving an email address), lead-to-demo (working on leads to get them to the opportunity stage), demo-to-close (sales), and close-to-happiness (customer success).

We have three core functions within the team—creating content, making that content look good, and distributing that content. In terms of content creation, we produce four types of content:

Each show should have elements of each of these or go incredibly deep on one of them. The point is every episode will work to fulfill the view that we're the "subscription company."

More in our target customers docs linked here, but the goal is to have a show that's building audience for the cross section of our cores and our verticals. Below you can see some examples of shows we're going to build or are already in the process of building. These shows will evolve over time, as well (ie. Pricing Page Teardown today shouldn't look like Pricing Page Teardown in two years).

Given our media strategy and constraints, we need deep thought around our approach. Through researching effective mass media and insurgency media, we need to understand our targets, as well as our core pillars around what should drive that content.

We'll certainly have bumps along the way, but even if we fail completely, we'll have high quality, media-rich content that no one is really doing in the market. Therefore, this feels like a worthwhile direction to move forward on. Essentially, minimal to medium risk with potentially very high reward. We'll constrain with pushing 1-2 headcount plus me (PC), and see how much we can push. We'll evolve from there.

No one's really done this before in B2B. I don't know if we're really going to crack the perception of people only wanting one email per week. Will we get binging? Even if we get both of these, is there enough distribution to justify continuing the effort? These are all important questions we'll need to figure out. Given the untested waters here, we're going to focus on the mechanical side first, because if we can't produce content inexpensively there's not much we're going to be able to do long term.

Creating quality content is not easy and we don't have budget or time to hire 30 people for our first show likeBuzzfeeddid or wait months to get our first show out. Beyond that, we also need to find a way to build multiple shows in different formats, cadences, and quality levels. This will take time, but we should start small and bring on a video producer instead of a content manager as our first hire.

In red teaming this strategy, what has me worried and what do we need to figure out? I believe these concerns fall into two buckets.

The key difference here is media centers around shows. You attract an audience on a given topic or outcome and then episodically entertain and educate that audience towards that topic or outcome. For instance, we can create a show that teaches people how to set up their subscription pricing strategy over a season of 13 episodes (a quarter). We can also create a show that does a case study each week on the pricing strategy of a company.

Instead of putting an offer at the center of the strategy, media centers on building audience. Your goal isn't to chase the spikes and long tails of an offer attracting leads; it's to move your audience count up and to the right. It's exceptionally effective, as well.

Inbound marketing is still amazing and we will continue to do it at ProfitWell, but we should not expect the outsized gains we once did. Instead, we should change the system we run and approach to something higher leverage. Media is that system.

Density is now at an all time high. You can find out basically anything through a search. Everyone has at least a blog and most have responded with higher quality content, treating SEO like a machine. This is great for consumers, but for businesses, inbound marketing has lost a lot of leverage (which was bound to happen).

When the inbound marketing wave started it was a reaction to the push tactics of sales and marketing in the late 90s and early 2000s. Email still had the tinge of, “It’d be terribly rude to not answer or look at someone’s email, because it’s just like snail mail.” It also road the wave of more and more information being sought by consumers.

Traditional inbound marketing deploys what's known as the "wheel strategy." You take a content offer—ebook, webinar, industry paper, etc.—and then atomize the content and distribute it through email, social, ads, etc., to drive people to that offer. The entire goal is for someone to fill out a form and give you their contact information in exchange for the offer. You then nurture that lead through lead scoring and your sales team.

On the other hand, media companies are the best in the world at driving traffic and audience. They're the worst at monetizing that traffic. B2B SaaS companies are pretty lazy at driving traffic, but they're pretty darn good at monetizing that traffic. So let's just combine the best of both worlds.

Media is better than traditional inbound marketing, because inbound is losing its effectiveness[2]. Everyone is running the same playbook. They're writing better, deeper content. Higher quality isn't bad, but given the deluge of content out there, the approach is heading to just another plank in the platform of online advertising. Put another way—inbound marketing of today is the equivalent of running google search ads.

Our other pillar of creating an insurgency is going all in on media. As we set out on expanding the marketing team beyond just me writing a blog post each week, we will transform ProfitWell into a media company.

Our marketing approach is also geared towards providing value. We must give subscription operators answers through exceptionally deep and actionable plans around subscription retention and monetization. Our north star here is people not believing we're giving away so much in terms of the playbooks for free.

In this vein, our sales and support teams answers any pricing or retention questions that come in, as well as provides pricing and retention audits for even leads we know can't afford our prices [1]. We definitely triage the folks we know aren't great fits for us and don't pretend we know answers to companies/questions outside of our core competencies. Yet, it's imperative for us to be looked at as the hub of subscription growth.

Most advice revolves around protecting your time, filtering out bad leads, conferences are a waste of time, etc. While we need to be smart about our time, these pieces of advice foster a single-move mindset. Growth is multi-move. Bad leads know good leads. Powerful, helpful keynotes spread and garner referrals. Help sells.

We can deepen reciprocity through value by being exceptionally helpful. The second best answer to, "What does ProfitWell do?" is, "I don't know, but they know their stuff and are extremely helpful—you should talk to them." Even in a world of inbound marketing, this is currently not an accepted practice.

The result is we win their hearts and minds. Users then recommend us to their peers. They also are more than willing to get on the phone with us to learn about our paid offerings. The added benefit is the data is also a crucial piece in our virtuous product circle—studying the data and deploying that understanding into our paid products. More on this in the core product memo.

Being better than the paid competition is exceptionally important here, because in a freemium strategy we're still fighting perception of free being bad. This perception is waning rapidly—if the product is not only free, but also better, there's a double whammy of delight for the user. We relish in feedback that says, "I can't believe I'm getting this for free," or "I feel bad not paying you."

With ProfitWell Metrics we provide all the subscription financial metrics a subscription company needs, and it's better than the paid competition. We will continue to develop this product forever, to the point that it's not just the best financial metrics product, but also the best business intelligence product any subscription company needs. All for free.

From a product perspective, freemium is the future. It's the best content you have at attracting our target customer. Old-school operators loathe giving away value, because they cut their teeth in a single-move world that only thought about conversions through push sales and marketing. There also wasn't as much pressure and density in distribution. Our world is different now. There's more competition for attention than ever. You need to pull users in.

Given we're predisposed to being helpful and share what we learn (which our market appreciates), we'll lean towards providing a constant stream of value for free. While altruistic in being a good steward of our industry, it's also good for business.

A free toaster for opening a checking account is not as effective as a friend being there for you without you asking for help. Essentially there's a higher payoff for "help for help's sake" versus a clear exchange of "I'll give you this if you do this."

Creating reciprocity through providing value for free is pretty easy to understand—those who give us gifts, we tend to view positively and feel obliged to repay them in some way. Like all things, there's varying levels of effectiveness.

In analyzing the literature on the insurgency strategy (and leveraging some lessons from when I worked in US intelligence), creating effective insurgencies comes down to two primary axes:

Given our constraints, our goal is to win the hearts and minds of the subscription community. We need to do this by providing tremendous value to the community that builds trust.

The result? Coalition forces won hearts and minds, and these communities not only agreed to stop fighting the coalition, but to help them against the truly bad actors in the region.

Tactics needed to change, because coalition forces were losing. Rather than win by force and fear, coalition forces learned that they needed to "win the hearts and minds" of the community. Instead of bombs and air raids, US intelligence shifted to paying off tribal chieftains, troops distributed candy and food to local families, and Navy/Army construction battalions fixed utilities for local communities.

Single-move thinking is what got the coalition forces in trouble in Iraq. If we were just going to leave or install a puppet government like previous shock-and-awe campaigns, the approach would have worked (albeit still obviously devastating for the population[0]). Instead, these tactics created an insurgency—radicalized civilians who took up arms and fought against troops in an exceptionally resentful way (for obvious reasons).

This is akin to most direct response type sales and marketing. In a 30-minute informercial my goal is to shock and awe you into believing that you need the product by peppering you with the awesomeness of the product and the people who use it's features. Yes, war and marketing have very different outcomes and aims, but the approach is very single-move minded.

When coalition forces invaded Iraq in the early 2000s, an old school methodology of "Shock and Awe" was used. The strategy was to essentially bomb the area so much that Iraqi forces would be awed and shocked into giving up and simply accepting their new hierarchy.

While going deep on google scholar around cults and religions through a media lens were interesting, the richest research actually was around the psychology of insurgencies in the context of the Iraq war. I get this is a memo about ProfitWell's marketing strategy, but bare with me.

With our constraints and goal in mind, I centered our research on studying marketing trends , but also going to the bedrock in understanding the tactics and strategies used in extreme scenarios to quickly win over groups. Why here? Human psychology of community is in our DNA at this point. If we strictly study marketing, the body of knowledge isn't wide enough and is too subtle and nuanced. If we look at extreme shifts in community, we get more signal and less noise into the most effective strategies.

At ProfitWell, two of our core axioms are think from first principles and always seek and increase your leverage. As we embark on setting up our marketing vision and direction we therefore need to find a strategy that gives us maximum ROI while fulfilling our goal of attracting subscription companies to our products.

Apart from the lessons, it's also a good example of first-principles thinking. I had to redact some, because I can't share all of our secrets (you can have them if you come work at ProfitWell though :)). Enjoy and let me know what you think or where you'd like me to go deeper.

To set the stage, the following is from three years ago. The only person doing marketing up until that point was me and before we jumped into a larger team I wanted to define what our direction should look like. The result was research on what's happening in the inbound market, as well as why the media strategy makes sense.

Two weeks back HubSpot closed on the sale of The Hustle, a media company and community for entrepreneurs. Everyone's talking about it, but people don't understand the why. Thankfully, we've been building a media network for the last couple of years as a software company, so I thought I'd share why we started giving up on traditional inbound marketing and moving to a media strategy. This is also what I think all of you should do.

Everyone's talking about the media strategy that HubSpot is now taking on. But what really frustrates me is we're not understanding the why and the why is the most important part, because this isn't just a willy nilly vanity exercise in them trying to get some good street cred. It's actually part of the evolution of inbound marketing from profit.

Protect the Hustle or we explore the truth behind the strategy and tactics of B2B SAS growth to make you an outstanding operator. On today's episode, we're examining media strategies.

Welcome back to another episode of Protect the Hustle. This is the B-sides voice you're hearing.

Another thing tomorrow. So this is airing on Thursday. If you're hearing this later in life. But tomorrow the team is releasing another drop. So we started doing drops

And if you go to Fool.com, slash drops, you can get on the list.

We're doing some that are a little bit more cultural, a little more exact development, and then some that are going deep on data or frameworks.

And the topic today, we're going to be going through a framework for you becoming a media company, including why you should probably abandon your current inbound strategy, then move to media. And I wrote this doc about three years ago when we change profile strategy from inbound marketing, but I thought everyone would enjoy it, mainly because HubSpot recently bought a media company for the very reasons we're going to talk about.

And just for context, two weeks ago, HubSpot bought the Hustle, which is basically a media company, a community for entrepreneurs, and everyone's talking about it, but people aren't really talking about the why or trying to understand the why. And what's great is, as I've already mentioned, we've been building this media network for the last couple of years as a software company.

00;02;44;25 - 00;03;01;15

00;03;01;15 - 00;03;18;14

00;03;18;29 - 00;03;34;08

00;03;34;19 - 00;03;55;04

00;03;55;04 - 00;04;13;16

00;04;13;16 - 00;04;34;13

00;04;34;13 - 00;04;55;25

00;04;56;09 - 00;05;16;28

00;05;17;11 - 00;05;36;15

00;05;36;15 - 00;05;57;13

00;05;57;13 - 00;06;30;15

00;06;30;15 - 00;06;51;20

00;06;51;29 - 00;07;13;06

00;07;13;06 - 00;07;30;01

00;07;30;01 - 00;07;49;02

00;07;49;02 - 00;08;13;11

00;08;13;11 - 00;08;35;28

00;08;35;28 - 00;09;01;10

00;09;01;20 - 00;09;26;21

00;09;26;21 - 00;09;44;25

00;09;45;06 - 00;10;17;18

00;10;18;05 - 00;10;35;18

00;10;36;00 - 00;10;56;00

00;10;56;16 - 00;11;12;15

00;11;13;00 - 00;11;38;03

00;11;38;10 - 00;12;07;21

00;12;07;21 - 00;12;30;14

00;12;30;29 - 00;12;49;12

00;12;49;25 - 00;13;06;12

00;13;06;24 - 00;13;25;22

00;13;26;06 - 00;13;47;15

00;13;47;25 - 00;14;10;03

00;14;10;03 - 00;14;30;08

00;14;30;08 - 00;14;56;15

00;14;56;24 - 00;15;11;27

00;15;11;27 - 00;15;44;26

00;15;44;26 - 00;16;04;07

00;16;04;07 - 00;16;21;26

00;16;22;06 - 00;16;37;08

00;16;37;22 - 00;16;52;21

00;16;53;04 - 00;17;13;01

00;17;13;15 - 00;17;32;15

00;17;32;24 - 00;17;50;08

00;17;50;18 - 00;18;06;12

00;18;06;22 - 00;18;24;16

00;18;24;24 - 00;18;45;02

00;18;45;11 - 00;19;01;29

00;19;02;07 - 00;19;28;03

00;19;28;11 - 00;19;51;06

00;19;51;17 - 00;20;12;20

00;20;13;03 - 00;20;34;15

00;20;34;25 - 00;20;54;27

00;20;54;27 - 00;21;16;03

00;21;16;03 - 00;21;36;27

00;21;37;04 - 00;21;57;02

00;21;57;12 - 00;22;19;26

00;22;20;10 - 00;22;39;11

00;22;39;21 - 00;22;57;14

00;22;57;24 - 00;23;20;02

00;23;20;12 - 00;23;41;24

00;23;42;06 - 00;24;05;18

00;24;05;29 - 00;24;32;01

00;24;32;12 - 00;24;49;28

00;24;49;29 - 00;25;09;03

00;25;09;14 - 00;25;29;28

00;25;29;28 - 00;25;45;13

00;25;45;23 - 00;26;03;25

00;26;03;27 - 00;26;24;24

00;26;25;02 - 00;26;43;18

00;26;43;23 - 00;27;02;19

00;27;02;19 - 00;27;19;19

00;27;19;28 - 00;27;37;09

00;27;37;09 - 00;27;56;27

00;27;57;11 - 00;28;17;18

00;28;17;18 - 00;28;36;07

00;28;36;16 - 00;28;57;08

00;28;57;19 - 00;29;15;06

00;29;15;18 - 00;29;35;29

00;29;36;13 - 00;29;53;13

00;29;53;23 - 00;30;09;27

00;30;09;27 - 00;30;27;14

00;30;27;14 - 00;30;46;03

00;30;46;10 - 00;31;08;06

00;31;08;13 - 00;31;29;08

00;31;29;08 - 00;31;44;14

00;31;44;20 - 00;32;01;05

00;32;01;11 - 00;32;20;04

00;32;20;04 - 00;32;40;19

00;32;40;26 - 00;32;58;19

00;32;58;19 - 00;33;16;09

00;33;16;09 - 00;33;34;04

00;33;34;15 - 00;33;51;21

00;33;51;21 - 00;34;08;26

00;34;09;06 - 00;34;26;07

00;34;26;12 - 00;34;45;01

00;34;45;01 - 00;35;01;17

00;35;01;25 - 00;35;18;15

00;35;18;15 - 00;35;44;00

00;35;44;02 - 00;36;00;13

00;36;00;13 - 00;36;18;04

00;36;18;04 - 00;36;38;17

00;36;38;17 - 00;36;58;21

00;36;58;21 - 00;37;19;02

00;37;19;03 - 00;37;35;23

00;37;35;23 - 00;37;59;24

00;37;59;24 - 00;38;23;01

00;38;23;01 - 00;38;38;25

00;38;39;04 - 00;38;44;18

00;38;44;18 - 00;39;25;11

