B-Side: The Disney Octopus

"The octopus is whatever it needs to be to win: invisible or ominous, strong or liquid, ugly or beautiful. It is smarter than its enemies, but feels with the strength of three hearts. It uses ink to conceal, and jets to escape. It has the resolve to detach its own limbs when attacked, and the inventiveness to light its own way in the darkness. The way of the bull comes naturally to me. But I try every day to be more like the octopus."

I suppose that's the ultimate octopus lesson here though—evolution within your environment is the only constant. Your core competency will remain the same, but everything else you need to have the guts to throw out the window. Disney is definitely aggravating their traditional partners, but it's because they're adapting to the new world.

I trust this was helpful. I bet we're going to see more octopus businesses in the future, mainly because we're not going to have a choice. The market's getting denser and rather than resetting our growth expectations, we're going to remember the good ol' days of 2004 and seek those multiples, which'll only come through evolving.

Disney is also notorious for differentiating the same movies in different ways. They add bonuses and special editions with never before released scenes. They put certain titles "back in the vault" and come out with platinum editions. I see a future where this is applied to these one-off purchases or even is spurred by purchasing other items and merchandise. Imagine where only people who bought premiumMulancan purchase limited edition merchandise? Double, triple, quadruple dipping—and lifetime value just continues to expand all the way to the bank.

For Disney, let's imagine a world where I'm only able to access my purchased copy of Mulan if I have a Disney+ subscription, do you think many people are going to cancel under those circumstances? Sure, Disney has now released Mulan for general Disney+ subscribers. Yet, I'd bet most of my stake in ProfitWell that the retention rate for those customers who purchased Mulan will be 20% better than those who didn't over the next few months. Buy-in creates lock-in.

One last big lesson from Disney is that they're creating a lock-in effect that's subtle and oh-so beautiful. Typically lock-in effects exist when your product has something that your customer can't lose, so no matter how bad your product is they stay. This could be data, file storage, wiki articles, etc.

As channels become more and more dense, we're going to need to get more creative in how we acquire customers. I don't have all the answers here, but we're experimenting at ProfitWell by studying media and hype retail companies. Sure, we're going after 43-year-old VPs with 2.3 kids and an SUV versus 22-year-old Tik Tokers, but many lessons are to be learned by the best distributors in the world.

We typically think of growth too much like a single move game—do a thing and get money. It's multi-move. We already spoke about freemium, but there are content, brand, product, and other moves you can be making to get leverage and bring customers into your sphere of influence.

The implication for you here is: what value are you giving up monetizing or minimally monetizing to bring in more customers?

Disney can easily run this playbook over and over again, keeping some blockbusters in theaters, releasing others for a premium one-time purchase as a part of Disney+, or simultaneously releasing these as a premium purchase in the home and in theaters.

When Disney put Mulan on Disney+ for an extra $30 for early access, it brought in an estimated $33.5M over its opening weekend. People fixated on this number and I think it's the most boring one to think about. Instead, fixate on the fact that Disney+ downloads increased 68%—bringing in likely over 500k new users. All of these new subscribers paid to cover part or all of their CAC and the production of the movie.

We're all trying to get closer to the customer and this seems obvious, so where's the new thought? Well, I'd tactically modify this to: whomever gets closest to and makes it easiest for the customer to say yes, wins. Disney is already bundling new releases like Mulan for an extra charge. I'm sure early access or exclusive merchandise, physical park experiences, or even fan memberships are just around the corner.

How could this manifest itself for your business? Well, the basic idea is whomever gets closest to the customer wins. With Disney+ Disney is basically getting as close as humanly possible, cutting out the physical distance of needing to leave your home or needing to buy Disney content on a one-off basis. They've reduced decision time by going direct.

By placing their Disney+ streaming service at their core, Disney aligned their core competency and their distribution strategy nearly perfectly. Instead of needing to go to the customers, the customers are already there. This cuts out costs, middlemen, and ultimately puts power back in Disney's hands, because customer re-engagement or retention become easier. It's like an octopus that gets food that lands right in it's beak without any work (yea they also have beaks, which is kind of terrifying).

Disney competed in this new world through going "upmarket" in quality, but this strategy only lasted so long. Consumer tastes and consumption started spreading out like butter on bread. We were inundated with more quality content than we could watch. Throw in advertising costs skyrocketing and you have a recipe for ROI dropping like a brick.

You used to be able to actually count the number of shows or movies coming out, and there just wasn't as much out there. In fact in 1979, there were 89 television shows and the lowest rated one, Rob Lowe's A New Kind of Family, pulled in 19 million weekly viewers . Today the highest rated TV show (NCIS) pulls in 15M weekly worldwide and there are so many shows we've essentially stopped counting them.

It's important to keep in mind that the success of each preceding tranche impacted the value of the following tranches. Put another way, if the box office is a dud, you're likely not going to see a lot of home entertainment sales, let alone merchandise sales. Small percentage drops in box office results can mean the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars. This is also whyFriends—a mediocre sitcom (yes, I said it)—was able to command $100M from Netflix for distributionover a decade after it was on the air.

Disney ran this strategy better than anyone—thinking about ROI for content in ten-year terms. The first tranche of revenue comes from domestic and international box office returns. The next tranche is from home entertainment (digital sales and rentals, PPV, DVDs, etc). Then comes TV viewing through cable, which is followed by TV viewing on free networks. All of these tranches are also underpinned by merchandising and licensing.

Like an octopus they used these tentacles to go out and gather food (cash from customers) to build energy to go start the cycle again (more stories).

The first lesson here comes down to how you deploy your core competency. In the old world, Disney would create the best stories (or buy the companies that would rival them in storytelling—Pixar, Lucas Studios, Marvel, etc) and then send them to multiple tentacles for distribution. Movie theaters, retail, global syndication partners, etc., are all obvious, but they also deployed these stories in theme parks, merchandise, cruises, and other physical experiences.

Most journalists who contacted me about Disney's decisions either lamented the short-term lost revenue or heralded the shift as similar to Apple's, which would mean a future trillion-dollar market cap. While both are true, they just scratch the surface. The power of Disney's move here is in the retention of compounding growth and that's where the lessons for all of us exist. Let's dig deeper.

We haven't seen this type of massive shift in behavior since their rival Netflix went core with online streaming streaming. I think we're getting most of the implications of this shift wrong though - or rather, we're not going deep enough.

One of the most notorious octopus businesses out there is Disney. Everything they do is centered around the core competency of being phenomenal at story telling. They then have many "tentacles" to sell and distribute those stories. Yet just like the octopus they've evolved to protect this competency in reaction to shifting markets. We rarely see a reaction like what Disney has done in the last 12 months, especially from an older, public company:

An octopus business is essentially one that centers their entire success and survival around a core competency and then deploy that core competency along many axes (or tentacles) for distribution or monetization (gathering food?). Like an octopus they shift and evolve quickly with that core competency in different environments, sometimes cutting off limbs or adjusting their internal systems to keep the core competency (and therefore the company) strong.

Octopuses are fascinating creatures. Three hearts for multi-system management, eight limbs for multi-axis movement, and four defense mechanisms make a good recipe for being around for millions of years. I find companies that deploy octopus-business strategies even more fascinating though.

Patrick Campbell

This is probably the most obvious superficial point we could learn from Disney. It is just straight up lazy analysis. We need to go deeper to uncover why this is so powerful. For every subscription business out there.

Ben Hillman

From profit while recur, its Protect the Hustle, where we explore the truth behind the strategy and tactics of B2B SaaS growth to make you an outstanding operator. On today's episode, we're diving deep on an analysis of the shifts Disney made in the past 12 months and the lessons we can learn. On deploying our core competency how to create lock in, and ultimately how to align your core competency with your distribution.

Ben Hillman

Take it away. Patrick.

Patrick Campbell

Hey, everyone. Welcome back to Protect the Hustle. Welcome back to the year. It's our first episode of the year and we're starting off with one of our B-side episodes, and this is actually the first B-side episode of kind of the revived Protect the Hustle. And so just some housekeeping. Each week, everyone, you are going to receive two episodes.

Patrick Campbell

You're going to receive one episode where we go deep with a B2B SaaS executive or founder on how we can all be better as operators. And then the other episode you'll receive is a deep dive from me based on some analysis I've done or some introspection I've done in order to be a better operator in the world of B2B SaaS.

Patrick Campbell

And if you are not subscribed, these are all in email and all have good summaries that are written out. If you don't have time to listen, you can just go to protect the hustle dot com or for some reason you're having trouble. Just email me at PC at Qualcomm. That's my direct email address. And I think what I'm really excited about this year is we're going to be able to do this in audio and in written form for everybody.

Patrick Campbell

So you can kind of choose the medium of your choice. But also these are, you know, bi internal thoughts and these are the things that I debate with, with my friends about and also the things that kind of interest me in what's going on. And that's not just one. A little selfish for me, don't get me wrong, but to, you know, hopefully the things that we're going to talk about are going to give some really big lessons.

Patrick Campbell

And so I can kind of learn in public, I guess it's not really build in public, but learn in public and pass on those learnings and that research that I've got on to you. And so today we're kicking things off. We're talking about Disney, as was mentioned in the intro, The big thing that we're going to be going deep on is what are the big changes that Disney has taken, taken play or have has done in the past 12 months?

00;02;32;27 - 00;02;53;27

Patrick Campbell

00;02;53;27 - 00;03;16;17

Patrick Campbell

00;03;17;05 - 00;03;55;06

Patrick Campbell

00;03;55;06 - 00;04;15;17

Patrick Campbell

00;04;16;02 - 00;04;46;21

Patrick Campbell

00;04;47;03 - 00;05;12;03

Patrick Campbell

00;05;12;03 - 00;05;34;17

Patrick Campbell

00;05;34;17 - 00;06;07;21

Patrick Campbell

00;06;07;21 - 00;06;38;07

Patrick Campbell

00;06;38;07 - 00;07;00;22

Patrick Campbell

00;07;01;01 - 00;07;22;05

Patrick Campbell

00;07;22;13 - 00;07;49;07

Patrick Campbell

00;07;49;18 - 00;08;06;24

Patrick Campbell

00;08;07;04 - 00;08;40;00

Patrick Campbell

00;08;40;00 - 00;09;00;08

Patrick Campbell

00;09;00;18 - 00;09;17;29

Patrick Campbell

00;09;17;29 - 00;09;42;17

Patrick Campbell

00;09;42;25 - 00;10;02;01

Patrick Campbell

00;10;02;01 - 00;10;24;27

Patrick Campbell

00;10;25;09 - 00;10;48;08

Patrick Campbell

00;10;48;24 - 00;11;07;05

Patrick Campbell

00;11;07;10 - 00;11;25;05

Patrick Campbell

00;11;25;05 - 00;11;47;19

Patrick Campbell

00;11;47;19 - 00;12;09;25

Patrick Campbell

00;12;10;12 - 00;12;30;26

Patrick Campbell

00;12;31;15 - 00;12;53;18

Patrick Campbell

00;12;54;01 - 00;13;17;01

Patrick Campbell

00;13;17;01 - 00;13;40;23

Patrick Campbell

00;13;40;23 - 00;14;04;24

Patrick Campbell

00;14;05;07 - 00;14;33;26

Patrick Campbell

00;14;33;26 - 00;14;54;04

Patrick Campbell

00;14;54;18 - 00;15;15;17

Patrick Campbell

00;15;15;24 - 00;15;40;20

Patrick Campbell

00;15;41;09 - 00;16;12;16

Patrick Campbell

00;16;13;02 - 00;16;33;08

Patrick Campbell

00;16;33;18 - 00;16;50;23

Patrick Campbell

00;16;51;07 - 00;17;14;15

Patrick Campbell

00;17;15;03 - 00;17;35;08

Patrick Campbell

00;17;35;22 - 00;17;54;05

Patrick Campbell

00;17;54;05 - 00;18;14;05

Patrick Campbell

00;18;14;05 - 00;18;34;21

Patrick Campbell

00;18;35;08 - 00;19;00;20

Patrick Campbell

00;19;00;20 - 00;19;23;13

Patrick Campbell

00;19;23;13 - 00;19;55;02

Patrick Campbell

00;19;55;29 - 00;20;17;23

Patrick Campbell

00;20;18;10 - 00;20;43;25

Patrick Campbell

00;20;44;07 - 00;21;03;26

Patrick Campbell

00;21;03;28 - 00;21;24;00

Patrick Campbell

00;21;24;09 - 00;21;40;24

Patrick Campbell

00;21;40;24 - 00;22;03;12

Patrick Campbell

00;22;04;00 - 00;22;34;02

Patrick Campbell

00;22;34;02 - 00;22;56;17

Patrick Campbell

00;22;56;17 - 00;23;22;19

Patrick Campbell

00;23;23;22 - 00;24;02;08

Patrick Campbell

00;24;02;08 - 00;24;21;18

Patrick Campbell

00;24;22;09 - 00;24;49;22

Patrick Campbell

00;24;50;07 - 00;25;15;09

Patrick Campbell

00;25;15;09 - 00;25;38;29

Patrick Campbell

00;25;38;29 - 00;26;09;09

Patrick Campbell

00;26;09;11 - 00;26;28;18

Patrick Campbell

00;26;29;04 - 00;27;03;29

Patrick Campbell

00;27;04;09 - 00;27;27;16

Patrick Campbell

00;27;27;26 - 00;27;49;26

Patrick Campbell

00;27;50;08 - 00;28;11;24

Patrick Campbell

00;28;11;27 - 00;28;30;05

Patrick Campbell

00;28;30;05 - 00;28;43;18

Patrick Campbell

00;28;43;18 - 00;29;05;11

Patrick Campbell

00;29;06;03 - 00;29;26;25

Patrick Campbell

00;29;27;11 - 00;29;47;28

Patrick Campbell

00;29;48;12 - 00;30;04;22

Patrick Campbell

00;30;04;22 - 00;30;26;22

Patrick Campbell

00;30;27;22 - 00;30;48;13

Patrick Campbell

00;30;48;28 - 00;31;18;09

Patrick Campbell

00;31;18;09 - 00;31;32;15

Patrick Campbell

00;31;32;15 - 00;31;55;09

Thanks for listening.