Thoroughly review your product development strategy before finalizing and implementing it. As mentioned above, a strategy will help you reveal areas for improvement and determine which methods will be more effective for your process. Modify as needed depending on your research, and as always, once any strategy is implemented, it’s crucial to continuously monitor the output.

But, before you think of building out your product, you must do the research to ensure there’s even a market for it. With almost half of startup businesses failing because there isn’t an actual need for what they’re selling, Pouyan suggests starting out by first listening to what customers actually need or the problems they’re experiencing and developing your product around that. This is crucial to ensure you actually build something of value that leads to success and not the contrary.

Regardless of what stage your company is in, the first thing you should do is develop a strategy or framework for developing a new product or service. Having a strong strategy will help you turn an idea into a valuable and profitable product. It’ll also help reveal areas for improvement and determine which methods will be more effective for your process.

New product development is important for existing businesses to continue to grow. However, with the rapid evolution of technology customer needs are changing just as quickly, thereby making the development of new products essential in this day and age. The key purpose of product development is to deliver (or continue delivering) value to customers by providing solutions to their problems.

New product development refers to a complete process involved in bringing an original product from concept or idea to market release and beyond. This may also include renewing or improving an existing product.

Pouyan Salehi, CEO and Co-founder of Scratchpad , is an excellent representation of this practice. As a serial founder, Pouyan has done multiple tours of running and operating in B2B SaaS. He understands that before you reach company enlightenment you must chop wood and carry water. After you reach company enlightenment, you must chop wood and carry water.

Nothing could be more applicable for B2B SaaS. In order to build a great business you have to focus on all the fundamentals of operating and executing. You need to effectively use capital, hire well, continue to book meetings, etc. You don’t just reach an MRR milestone and call it quits. Even if that checkpoint is acceptable for you, you have to continue practicing fundamentals in order to maintain at that level. It’s not as much of a checkpoint as it is a personal best.

This phrase has been passed down for eons. My interpretation of it is, essentially, if you want to be great at something, whether it is mentally, physically, or spiritually, you have to remember the fundamentals. On top of that, and more importantly, you must continue to practice these basic needs. If you want to be a great basketball player you need to always focus on footwork and handling. If you want to be a great artist, you need to focus on structure and consistency.

This episode might reference ProfitWell and ProfitWell Recur, which following the acquisition by Paddle is now Paddle Studios. Some information may be out of date.

And if you want to support profit well in the show, we would greatly appreciate it if you left a five star review of the podcast or the equivalent of wherever you listen or watch the podcast. God tend to like that type of thing and we like to appease the podcast gods. Thanks for listening and make sure you subscribe to and tell your friends about Protect the Hustle, A podcast from Prophet will Recur the largest, fastest growing media network dedicated to the world of subscriptions.