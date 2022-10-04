Who Protects the Hustle?

Who Do You Want to Hear From?

Answer the five questions here

Hey, everyone. Just in case you don't know who I am by now, I'm Ben Hillman. I'm the Senior Show Producer of Paddle Studios, who kicks off every episode of Protect the Hustle I also edit and distribute all the episodes. I'm speaking directly to you today to give you an opportunity to shape this show moving forward. It's my goal each week to bring you lessons in becoming a better operator.

By listening to this podcast, you gain all sorts of knowledge around SaaS in order to make you a Swiss Army knife for growth. And here's the deal, folks. We need your help. Yes, you sitting there with your headphones on or jamming to this in your car or working out at the gym, we want to hear from you about the people you think would be rad enough to be on our show.

Now, let me give you an idea of what we're looking for. Think about some of your favorite episodes. Kim Walsh talking about buyer experiences, April Dunford discussing the magic of positioning, and Eugene Levin crafting that killer IPO story. Each of these guests has a specific take on one element of growth, and that's the kind of guest we're aiming for.

And hey, we're not just looking for big names here. We're on the hunt for someone with a fresh, unique take on growth. Maybe they have a background in SaaS or subscriptions and have real world in the trenches experience. If they've got stories that will make our jaws drop or lessons from an unconventional point of view, send them my way.

Here's what I need you to do. If you're listening on Paddle Studios or if you're reading this email, there will be a link to a Google Form with five questions. That's it. Just five. It won't take you longer than a minute to finish, and it'll give us an idea of who you want us to reach out to. If you're listening to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google or wherever you listen, there's a link in the description that will take you there as well.

You can also just reply to the email we sent with a name or any sort of feedback you'd like to offer. Send it my way at Ben.Hillman@Paddle.com. Thanks for tuning in. We'll be back next week with a brand new episode of Protect the Hustle, a podcast from Paddle Studios dedicated to helping you better SaaS.

