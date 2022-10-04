Tax Break | Saudi Arabia

Overview

Navigating the Saudi Arabian tax landscape can be a daunting task, especially for businesses selling software. With intricate laws and steep penalties, it's essential to understand how to stay compliant. Here you can find what you need to get a general idea of what selling software in Saudi Arabia will entail.

History

Taxes in Saudi Arabia have ancient roots, dating back to the pre-Islamic era. The zakat, a form of religious tax, was one of the key pillars of the Islamic faith. It was collected on assets, livestock, and crops to be redistributed among the needy. Fast forward to the 20th century, and the Saudi government relied heavily on oil revenues, with no general taxes levied on the population. However, the winds of change started to blow in 2018 with the introduction of VAT.

Modern Tax Situation

Today, businesses with sales over SAR 375,000 (~$100,000) need to comply with Saudi VAT laws. SaaS, software downloads, eBooks, and digital downloads are all taxable. But it doesn't stop there - registering for VAT is painfully complicated. You'll need a local tax representative or face a hefty security deposit.

Conclusion

From the deep roots of Saudi Arabian taxation to the intricacies of modern VAT compliance, understanding this landscape is critical. The penalties for non-compliance are severe and can be crippling for businesses. Late filing, late payment, or miscalculation of tax owed could result in penalties ranging from 5-25% of the tax due, while tax evasion can incur charges up to 300% of the owed tax. To navigate these complexities and avoid the "scorching heat" of tax penalties, a thorough understanding of the tax laws is essential. Therefore, we encourage you to do your research and explore Paddle's Tax Agony Index, where we delve into tax codes from a variety of places in great detail.

