Live streamWe're hosting a showcase of all our Studios content. Save your seat.
Tax Break

Tax Break | The UK

Take a tax break to The U.K. to learn about the longest tax code in the world.

For more information on tax compliance in the UK, check out the full write up on our Sales Tax Index:

https://tax-agony.paddle.com/united-kingdom/

You don’t want to spend 7 years in a UK prison do you? Just read the UKs 17,000 page tax code and you’ll be, as the British say, Ace. When selling software, taxes can be agonizing…especially when every country has a completely different set of rules. 

Today we’re taking a trip across the pond to the UK. 

Taxes have been complicated in England since the 12th century - taxes for the Crusades, Hearths and of course, Tea.  And nowadays things aren’t much different. In the 20th Century the UK introduced VAT, and things got a little more complicated.

The UK tax code is the longest in the world, now 9 times longer than all the Harry Potter books combined. And any business with over 85k in sales needs to comply with this 1.1 million word code and wait up to 4-6 weeks to get their VAT number. And for those dealing with software - the lines between what’s taxable and what’s non-taxable can get blurred. For example - software downloads and digital downloads are taxable but e-books can be sold tax free.

If these taxes aren’t reported properly - that’s where the agony gets spicy. Although you can’t be tarred and feathered anymore - in England you can face up to 7 years and an unlimited fine for tax fraud. 

At Paddle, we make taxes less complicated because...