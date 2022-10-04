For more information on tax compliance in the UK, check out the full write up on our Sales Tax Index:

You don’t want to spend 7 years in a UK prison do you? Just read the UKs 17,000 page tax code and you’ll be, as the British say, Ace. When selling software, taxes can be agonizing…especially when every country has a completely different set of rules.

Today we’re taking a trip across the pond to the UK.

Taxes have been complicated in England since the 12th century - taxes for the Crusades, Hearths and of course, Tea. And nowadays things aren’t much different. In the 20th Century the UK introduced VAT, and things got a little more complicated.

The UK tax code is the longest in the world, now 9 times longer than all the Harry Potter books combined. And any business with over 85k in sales needs to comply with this 1.1 million word code and wait up to 4-6 weeks to get their VAT number. And for those dealing with software - the lines between what’s taxable and what’s non-taxable can get blurred. For example - software downloads and digital downloads are taxable but e-books can be sold tax free.

If these taxes aren’t reported properly - that’s where the agony gets spicy. Although you can’t be tarred and feathered anymore - in England you can face up to 7 years and an unlimited fine for tax fraud.

At Paddle, we make taxes less complicated because...