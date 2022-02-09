What’s your growth trajectory?
To successfully execute a rapid growth strategy, SaaS companies need efficient payments operations and data-driven decision-making. That’s where Paddle comes in.
From launch
Whether pre-launch or seeing early growth, every SaaS business must choose between building or buying their payments stack. Paddle's ready-to-go payments infrastructure and experienced support team let you focus on your product.
Scaling up
Whatever your growth strategy, Paddle can help you.
Using an all-in-one payments platform enables you to pivot rapidly and update your business model in a day, not a month.
Funding & exit
When it’s time to raise money, sell the company or go public, investors want to see a clean, well-oiled payments machine.
With Paddle, your entire payments infrastructure is integrated, open, and auditable. Investors love it because they can see what they’re getting and know it’s ready for anything.
Paddle has really helped us scale. We can process more and more transactions without having to worry about sales tax implications or creating more admin for the team.