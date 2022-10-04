From American Top 40 to CFO: Breaking Financial Stereotypes with Elaine Bogart

Who is Elaine Bogart?

Elaine Bogart is a champion of a finance executive, whose journey to the role of CFO has been characterized by stops working for American Top 40, marketing events, and even the circus. Her passion for understanding processes, tackling challenges, and learning about new technologies has given her the tools to succeed in various capacities. Starting her career in various finance roles, she eventually stepped up as the CFO of P3, a third-party logistics company, before it was acquired by Deluxe.

Her insights into the CFO role emphasize the multifaceted nature of the job, highlighting that it's not just about crunching numbers, but also overseeing various aspects such as human resources, operations, and legal compliance, while carrying the fiduciary responsibility to keep the company safe. Despite the misconception that CFOs are solely number-oriented and unapproachable, Bogart underlines the interpersonal skills and proactive problem-solving mentality required for the role.

What to Expect

Hollywood Beginnings: Elaine Bogart discusses her time growing up in the LA area including nearly beginning her career as a Hollywood star.

American Top 40: Elaine's first job was not in finance at all and she would follow a circuitous route to the CFO title.

CFO as the Organizational Caretaker: Elaine debunks CFO stereotypes, stressing their role as integral to various organizational departments and overall company health.

Foreseeing Challenges: Elaine highlights the importance of strategic foresight and risk management in the CFO's role to preemptively tackle potential issues.

Addressing Workforce Reductions: Elaine navigates the complex topic of workforce reductions, emphasizing the collective, considerate decision-making process behind such difficult choices.

Importance of Process and Career Choices: Elaine discusses the significance of processes and how her diverse, curiosity-driven career choices have shaped her role as a CFO.

Future Aspirations and Advice for CFOs: In the final segment, Elaine shares her future ambitions and provides advice to aspiring CFOs, highlighting the expansive and engaging nature of the role.

