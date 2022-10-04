Passion, Persistence, and the Path to CFO with Quentin de lambert

Part of the way we measure success is by seeing if our content is shareable. If you got value from this episode and write up, we'd appreciate a share on Twitter or LinkedIn.

On this episode of "Beyond the Budget," we're hanging out with Quentin de lambert , the Co-founder, COO & CFO of the company, Rzilient . Ever wondered what it's like to convince investors during a financial crunch or how to handle a CEO disagreement? Quentin's got some great stories for us! Plus, he chats about how his love for sports almost took him down a different path, and he drops some solid advice he wishes he could've told his younger self. Dive in with us and get a front-row seat to the life and insights of a modern CFO. Let's get into it!

Daniëlle Keeven

Daniëlle Keeven

Daniëlle Keeven

Quentin de lambert

I'm Quentin de lambert. I'm working at Rzilient since three years. I funded this this company? Yes, four years ago. Rzilient is a mighty company. We are dealing with the management of other companies. We have built a platform to deal with the others. So software's for example, some companies are asking us to deliver some computers to prepare them and to do the support for for them also.

Daniëlle Keeven

What kind of day has it been for you today? Like the temperature, the weather, your mood?

Quentin de lambert

I actually am in Barcelona, and as weird as it gets, it's not as beautiful as it is normally. So it was kind of cloudy, kind of cold. But my mood is really, really good because I'm working in a company that I that I love my weekend that will, uh, I will spend the will be very nice. I'm very excited.

Quentin de lambert

And we are on a Friday. So my, my mood is pretty, pretty good. Pretty good. Sorry.

Daniëlle Keeven

What are you doing this weekend? I'm curious now.

Quentin de lambert

Yeah, I'm going next to, uh, Costa Brava in, uh, next to Barcelona, let's say. So it's near to the beautiful, beautiful coast. Uh, the the weather, I hope, would be nice this time. And we go to a perfect, perfect hotel with my. With the family. So with the two kids and my wife.

Daniëlle Keeven

Can you tell us, Quentin, where did you grow up?

Quentin de lambert

I grew up in France, in the countryside, near a city called Strasbourg. It's near from. From Germany. So I'm more a countryside guy, not a city guy. But it has been 15, 15, 15 years that I'm living in inner city. So I became a city, uh, city guy. And what I've loved, uh, in my, my childhood where I grew up was to be kind of independent and do whatever I want in the countryside.

Quentin de lambert

So I go to play in the the forests, have a house with a swimming pool. So it's kind of funny, but when you grew up want to have more citizen life with to meet more people in the city, to to have a social life with, you know, bars and stuff like this. So yeah, things are changed a.

Daniëlle Keeven

Bit and now that's go way back. Can you describe for us your childhood bedroom? Was it shared?

Quentin de lambert

Yeah, my childhood bedroom I used to have is really funny. The the old bed of my older, older grandfather, which was the bed of my older brother, of our great, great father. Maybe it said in English, great great grandfather and the grandfather. And then my father. Then it became my my bed. So it was the the first thing noticeable in the in the room.

Quentin de lambert

Also, I love to have some posters in the wall, posters of Dragon Ball Z. So from from cartoons. And then I love to play with cars. So I had a lot of, a lot of small cars and also playmobil and Lego stuff. So but that kind of of child. And as so as I was not, uh, and the child alone, but I loved to play alone.

Quentin de lambert

So I did a lot of experience in my room of trying, uh, sometimes to scratch the floor to see under the floor, because this, it, the, the kitchen was under my room and I went to see my, my parents there. But it was impossible because the floor was like this. And I've tried stuff like this.

Daniëlle Keeven

And tell us about your brother and sister. Are you still close with them today?

Quentin de lambert

Yeah, I've got the one, uh, older brother who is living, uh, in in New York and very close to him. He just got his new baby first baby for him. So I'm really, really happy for that. To have that news really, really close. We exchange most of the time. It's hard because he's far away, but he's in Europe.

Quentin de lambert

But still, we can catch up every every week, once a week or every two weeks. We have the chance to have all of the social network and and the WhatsApp and stuff like this. That's really good. And my sister also, we are closer and closer also physically because she's in the in France. She's working as a as an engineer there and she's she comes visit me, uh, quite often in Barcelona.

Quentin de lambert

That's why it's really nice. But she's, she's smaller and she doesn't have family life for, for the moment, I would say I hope that I will have a new or the nephew is on that side. So.

Daniëlle Keeven

And what did you want to be when you grew up?

Quentin de lambert

I wanted to be an inventor. I didn't want knew what it was. But I told my parents every time they were asking, what do you want to do? Later I said, I want to invent things. That was the idea. When I told you that I wanted to discover things, so I was doing some experience. I really wanted to create things from from zero and I think is the thing that is always on in me to create something.

Quentin de lambert

When I was young, it was more to create some robot and stuff like this, and now it's changed completely, but it's always that the creation.

Daniëlle Keeven

What were some of the inventions you had as a kid?

Quentin de lambert

Kind of some robots with, uh, the mechanics stuff. Also, I did some experience with all of the, uh, the, of the product in the bathroom of my parents. So I mixed stuff telling them that I will create, uh, like some of them, I don't know, chemical stuff make I didn't know, but I wanted to test stuff and create some stuff.

Quentin de lambert

So for the imagination.

Daniëlle Keeven

Most of your childhood was during a time when the internet was in its infancy. So was there anything you dreamed up back then that you thought we would have by now? And why don't you think we've invented that yet?

Quentin de lambert

The thing that, uh, I really thought that we would have developed when I was young was the flying cars, because we saw it a couple of movies when we were young and a couple of, um, yeah, a couple of American movies that we were watching. And we were like, okay, the planes, they exist, the car, they exist. So it might, uh, come, uh, come soon.

Quentin de lambert

But it doesn't because we have concentrate on other things, I think, as a terrific portion of the cars, uh, because also the planets needs, it's to tackle the global, uh, warming. I think that's it. And also seeing, um, many, many let's say you're flying cars would be kind of a nightmare in our sky. And now that I'm an adult and I see it from my new point of view, it would be really, really weird to see these cars everywhere when you are in a building, let's say.

Daniëlle Keeven

What subject that you graduate gravitate towards in school.

Quentin de lambert

And mathematic oriented, uh, children. So I loved it and also history. I love to, to, to study history. And that's why when I am, I finished the high school, I went to a business school. But, uh, oriented toward mathematics and also this geopolitics, geography, history, stuff.

Daniëlle Keeven

And were you a good student? Well, attending university.

Quentin de lambert

Yeah, I was not the bad guy, let's say. Yeah. So it was more for the student that, uh, wanted to have the best grades. Always my parents told and told me to have the. You had the best grade to be the good guy. I kind of, uh, was that kind of, uh, of students and to China.

Daniëlle Keeven

And it seems like you knew you were going to head down the finance path early on in your life. What do you find most fascinating about finance, economics and business?

Quentin de lambert

From what I've seen in learn, finance is connected to everything in a company is connected to the business, it's connected to the founders or the the sea levels. It's connected to the tech part if there is a stake. But so you know everything and you you have to know everything to know all of the processes to know how people are working.

Quentin de lambert

If you want to understand and to to pilot the and to drive the company or to give the right keys to the CEO. So to where we should go. So it's really, really interesting. I've been quite attracted to finance because of the mathematical part. Of course, the numbers, but also because I think in my family, my father, he was CFO of many companies.

Quentin de lambert

My brother went to business school, so I was kind of attracted by my business finance. And I am I started my and it's um, my career finance auditing. I think it was in kind of my head and I wanted to to do what my and my father, my brother did. And it was kind of let's try, let's try to do that.

Daniëlle Keeven

And we all have moments of doubt creep in, whether it's like a blow in test or a difficult assignment or a challenging profession, and what point that you feel most tested on your journey.

Quentin de lambert

There is many challenges, but I've started my last but my company, my actual company is three years ago. It has been a real challenge since because I go to Sue on side side of the business and we raised some phones, so it's kind of in stable position. So everything is challenging, let's say. And for me since, uh, since, yeah, two and a half, the most challenging now is that we are facing, let's say, an economical, uh, kind of crisis in Europe for, for the tech and startup is kind of hard.

Quentin de lambert

So we try to survive and this is hard to, uh, let's say, to, to keep all of the people in the same direction. And having that man that's his every days are kind of hard, is not what we do the same economical past that we wear. Uh, so we and two years ago. So we need to keep going.

Quentin de lambert

So this is really, really challenging. And also another big, big challenge and test that, uh, I felt in the last ten years was my uh, other company that I started and completely crashed just seven years ago. And it was in the laundry delivery business. So we, we did the delivery for all of the laundry and we were young and try to, I'd say, to launch this business.

Quentin de lambert

And it completely, uh, after a year, it completely crashed. So it was, it was kind of difficult moments.

Daniëlle Keeven

Right, Even in challenging moments. And like you said, like some of them you had some failures, some successes. What is your intrinsic motivation that keeps you going? Like would say you get knocked down seven times. What is that? Which inside of you drives you to get up that each time and keeps going?

Quentin de lambert

Yeah. Keep having the faith that, uh, we will achieve something one day for me, every day I need to wake up. Yeah. To tackle some challenging too and take two and intellectually challenge myself. If not, I'm not happier. I think so. I think like that. And that's what is motivating me. Even if there are some failures and you need sometimes to digest it, then you say, okay, there is a, uh, another way.

Quentin de lambert

There is maybe new things to do to be happy first to enjoy it, because I think enjoying every day is really important for for everyone. And what is really strongly motivating me, uh, nowadays is I want to, to have an impact on what I'm doing. So we are trying to build a business impactful to reduce the carbon footprint of fleet management.

Quentin de lambert

This is really something that, uh, I need I have in mind and I really enjoy every day. Uh, and that is really, really pushing me.

Daniëlle Keeven

And is there anything you wish you had focused on more while attending school? Like, especially going through all these difficult things? Like did you wish you had paid attention to something else or learned something after the fact that you wish you had known before?

Quentin de lambert

Everyone fades and thing that I wish have known that because if I knew that, I wouldn't have failed. But you would have failed in another area, or sometimes you knew that of the stuff. But you fail. You fail because you you need to test yourself. And it's impossible not failing. I think failing is part of you, of your day to day for everyone.

Quentin de lambert

But what makes it different is digesting this, these failures and making something to to grow up. This morning I had a meeting with the company and my message was failures. You need to have failures that to fear having failures, but to digest them and also to, um. Yeah, it suits you to think what you you would do better next time.

Daniëlle Keeven

And if we go back to your first job interview, do you feel like you nailed it?

Quentin de lambert

Yeah, it was the job interview for an internship company named because, you know, in France I nailed it because I was discussing with the my future boss who was really fond of sports. And I really, really love sports now. And, uh, among above all, football and also running. And he loved football and he was a runner. So marathon, the marathon, the runner.

Quentin de lambert

We spoke about sports, uh, all during the, the meeting, the interview. So I nailed it because maybe because of the lack of, of meeting this guy. But yeah, I always remember this, uh, this interview, because first, many more, uh, much more interviews that weren't that good.

Daniëlle Keeven

Can you tell me about your first job you had in the finance field?

Quentin de lambert

Actually, it was this job. Was it for finance? Because it was for finance Controlling my first 3D, uh, job and not as an intern was at KPMG in Paris. I've been a star. It's a finance auditing job that I follow during a three years. That was really interesting and nice because it's a world where you meet a lot of people, so a lot of customers every weeks, your mission, your customer change.

Quentin de lambert

Also, you or your team is changing and it's really challenging because you're working with a lot of young people. All of them are starting that job in the same time. Of course, you have some jurors, but real managers also. It's kind of doing your job in a funny way and you learn pretty, pretty fast because you're always on the steps and uh, always, uh, you are asked to, to do many things, so you run pretty fast.

Quentin de lambert

That's really, really impressive and and challenging. Of course. And I've loved my three years there. Of of course. But then I was also, um, I wanted to create a business at that moment, so I didn't really need to, to quit it, to, to start this, this business and to, to try my ideas just.

Daniëlle Keeven

Before we were discussing some of, like, life's challenges. But can you describe specifically maybe a significa and challenge you faced in your career and how you overcame that?

Quentin de lambert

Yeah, my first big, big challenges was, uh, so when I crossed my first company, I joined another company as a finance deputy. And for me, so it was a big challenge to, to move in that company. That was a scaled up company in France. It was, uh, 120 employees and after three years became a 300 employees. But when it arrived, it was, uh, still a startup minded company.

Quentin de lambert

And I was asked to, um, to help transform it, uh, to, to, to become it a scale up. So the pressure was high. And I remember that the CEO, uh, called me after one week to, let's say, and really challenged me a lot, uh, seeing you need to be better, you need to do that. You needed to do that.

Quentin de lambert

And my boss wasn't there. He was in holy days. And I was like, Well, it would be really, really tough. And I knew that I was in trial period, so I didn't, I had to, uh, to focus, to stay focused and to keep doing what I was doing, but doing it really better and faster. So I did it, but it was really, really stressful.

Daniëlle Keeven

Were there any mentors early on in your career that helped you out along the way?

Quentin de lambert

Actually thinking of the mentor as it was my, uh, my direct boss, my first boss in my first internship, because, you know, really, uh, men told me a lot of what I should do later. So I have discussed it with him, uh, a long time after. After. So the internship, or what could I do today? I, uh. Yeah, I do have to admire my school.

Quentin de lambert

And also my previous. In my previous job, my. My boss was really, really and still is my mentor. Who is that kind of guy who is, uh, success seeing from from himself. It did a great, great business school in Paris, but he was, uh, like a CFO of a company, but wasn't trained to be a CFO. And he became a CFO because he could do anything.

Quentin de lambert

So he was a CFO, and then he became a CEO on his own. So I was kind of impressed by him and is really, uh, like a calm and, uh, a nice guy, not a shark or the, uh, like, uh, more of a dolphin can say. So I was impressed. But because you can be successful, not being a shark to help people, uh, growing and he had.

Daniëlle Keeven

Degree, what was that person's, I would say, most valuable or advice that they've given you that you really treasure.

Quentin de lambert

The best advice I was given was to always try to do what I want to to achieve and not do what people tells you to do. Because it was why I started the, uh, I can say, uh, auditing in the first place. I don't regret it, but it was not, uh, that kind of job that I, uh, I would have felt really good every days.

Quentin de lambert

And, um, when I met people that told me, okay, enjoy the what you are doing. And the keep thinking what you want to do and do what you want to do for, for business. So it, that kind of people that had me, uh, to, to be. Well, do.

Daniëlle Keeven

You still speak to both of your mentors until.

Quentin de lambert

Today? One of them, Yeah. The last my, uh, my previous, uh, in my previous company. So my last mentor, the first one, know our ways, uh, splits, but maybe and it's maybe one one day we'll talk again, and, uh. Yeah, it's a could be possible.

Daniëlle Keeven

Yeah. And if she ever feel imposter syndrome, when you became first CFO, many times.

Quentin de lambert

Even today, I'm not. I'm CFO, plus also CEO. And the many times I'm like, Am I the right guy at this position? A lot of people could do that. And that's right. A lot of people could could be in my position. But what they should do is keep inspiring people and keep people in the same page to to deliver.

Quentin de lambert

What is it need to deliver? Because of course, uh, many people can, uh, can be in your position. But I think it's, uh, it's a strength for me to be, um, to always double on my capacity, because for me it means, okay, you challenge yourself and then you try to, to change things and to adapt to yourself, because if not, you are losing in as a you are waiting for the things that are coming to you.

Daniëlle Keeven

And what is the most unusual or unexpected thing you have had to do in your CFO role?

Quentin de lambert

The most unusual things are from my actual position, but also because, um, I'm not only, uh, a CFO, and so maybe it's not the question, but, uh, yeah, actually the last really weird thing that I did is repairing some laptops for, for customers, let's say. But it's, it's part of the game. And in my last, uh, yeah, my last, um, position as a CFO in the last company, the really hard stuff that I had to do is implementing a new ERP into the company, and I was introduced all to I and you need to become, uh, really a, um, let's say a tech in the geek guy.

Quentin de lambert

And it was really you. Wow. Really weird for me as I had to do, uh, to deal with data migration in that project. And so I started from 000. But we do, we did it. We achieve. It's, it was hard, but, uh, yeah.

Daniëlle Keeven

Can you describe a time when you had to convince other stakeholders about a financial decision that you strongly believed in?

Quentin de lambert

It's up in the fall of my actual company, which is a startup, and we are evolving in a very with the world, uh, and the financial, financial, um, the sea crisis, economic crisis. I need to convince the investors to invest in us. So to show the, the, the, the figures not lying, but saying, okay, we promise you we will be there in the end of the year.

Quentin de lambert

You need to trust us and look at the curve. We will go there. We'll do what we need to do. Not to spend your cash weirdly, but in the in the right way. It's kind of daily discussion we have with the investors that are challenging in that.

Daniëlle Keeven

Way and what are anything we discussed today or something untouched. Do you feel like there was a specific moment in your life that prepared you the most for your current position?

Quentin de lambert

What prepared me the most and what I'm really focused on every days is ever, ever understanding the business. So from KPMG, my first role to me as I almost took on the CFO role to today, every time you need to understand the business from from A to Z, if you want to be a good CFO and you want to to lead your teams, to lead the company, to drive it, to pilot it, because if you don't know it, you don't know what the figure is means you don't know why this business is doing good.

Quentin de lambert

And this this one is not doing good. You don't know why this team is performing and this team is nuts. And I'm not only speaking about the sales team, so about the accountants and people like this, you know, you need to know everything from everyone, the personal stuff, but, uh, everything in the in the job to, uh, to, to do your job.

Quentin de lambert

And that's what I learned from, from all of my. Yeah. My past experiences.

Daniëlle Keeven

Could you tell me about a time when you disagreed with your CEO and or other executives and how you handled that.

Quentin de lambert

In my actual position, it's every weeks, I think, uh, with, as I'm, uh, also co-founder is it's balanced, it's normal to have that kind of discussion. But from my past experience. So as a, as a senior, the finance deputy working directly with the CFO and the CEO, I had the recommendation for projects and the way when we presented to the to the CEO or the the recommendation and the way we should go did end to end, uh, where I wanted to go.

Quentin de lambert

You know, sometimes CFOs are like really narrow minded, blinded, blind, and they want to go in the way and decided on the on himself. Of course, it wasn't a bad decision from a for himself, but I was like, oh I people all of that stuff for that. Yeah, nothing. But of course it's the position you have in the company and the CFO is really important to drive and to tell and give them that.

Quentin de lambert

Say, um, not to give the answers, but to give their points to where we should go because it's what we advise you as a CEO. But to you cannot decide. So you only advise.

Daniëlle Keeven

And you mentioned a sports are your first passion. What is stopping you from entertaining that as a next career move?

Quentin de lambert

I would love to because yeah, I think a sport is my and my first passion. I would love to be more a coach for an individual, uh, person because I don't think I would be the best to, let's say, to lead a soccer or basketball team, which is completely different than working with an individual like tennis player. I would be more a coach for a tennis player or yeah, individual people because I think I love to psychology psychologically have people like individually saying, okay, you should do it, do it like this.

Quentin de lambert

And to be really close with with the people. And I'm not that guy that can push Yeah. All of a team to go in a way and with only my in my speech let's see.

Daniëlle Keeven

And what is one thing you hope your children take away from your career most.

Quentin de lambert

I think I will advise them really, really soon to do whatever they want to do. But to do it 100% is they want to, I don't know, to become a sport professional musician, doctor or whatever. They should do it 100% because they need to to love what they are doing. Of course, they also need to to know that it's hard sometimes to become what you want to be because being a musician is really quasi impossible.

Quentin de lambert

You need always to also have in mind that there is other things in life that's your passion. So many things that can makes you grow that kind of stuff that I will tell them and I will tell them that's that's why I became a finance, uh, CFO and also an intra preneur, because I wanted to, to love it, and also because I didn't have to at the level of becoming, uh, let's say your sports professional also.

Daniëlle Keeven

And between a sports professional or an inventor that you want to be as a child, which one has preference now, I.

Quentin de lambert

Always dream that they still can be a professional sport professional, but as I'm, uh, I will turn, uh, so therefore I think it will be harder and harder. But it's always in, uh, in my mind.

Daniëlle Keeven

If you could tell the you who dreamed of being a sports professional one piece of advice towards either reaching that goal or how to get to where you are now and avoid certain struggles you went through, what would that advice be?

Quentin de lambert

My advice would be push really hard when you when you want to do something that's you you feel you cannot do. You can always that she was you want to achieve. So maybe what my parents didn't do is not pushing me to to to become Annika a real sports player. It's not a problem. But if you want to achieve something, you need to push yourself a lot.

Quentin de lambert

But still, you need to enjoy it. Because when it becomes hard and it's not your passion, it's harder because many good sports player on that, uh, in the in the mood and in the passion anymore because it's other that wants them to be at that place. It's really it's really hard. So keep pushing on yourself and always or so when you fail it's not the end.

Quentin de lambert

It's normal. It's it's a step and you should go in the next step.

Daniëlle Keeven

Is there anything that you that is important to you that you feel we didn't ask or that you would like to share or that you want to mention?

Quentin de lambert

I think today's because the the the subject of the discussion is more on the CFO position. But you know what I really think is in a career now, you never stay in the same position. Kind of impossible. It's possible some people would stay, but it's more usual and it will become more and more easier to change positions. So if you begin to see if for one day maybe you will be sure and at the end you would be something else in a in another day.

Quentin de lambert

So I think that's what also what is interesting that we can do a lot of things because also of the tools to the I that helps us and that always you should like what you what you do.

Special thanks to Kim Ton for being on the show. Remember to leave a five star review if you enjoyed the podcast. We'll see you next time on Beyond the Budget, a podcast from podcast studios dedicated to helping you build better SAS and.