ProfitWell Report
ProfitWell Report Text Logo

Price Tier Anchoring Benchmarks

In this episode of the ProfitWell Report, Patrick Campbell tackles the debate on price anchoring in SaaS models, examining data from over 1,500 companies.

This episode might reference ProfitWell and ProfitWell Recur, which following the acquisition by Paddle is now Paddle Studios. Some information may be out of date.

Originally published: May 2nd, 2018

Main Takeaways:

  • Simplicity doesn't always win - more tiers correlates with higher ARPU
  • Companies with more than 5 plans are seeing 40-50% higher ARPU
  • Anchoring works: companies with two tiers vs one see around 15% higher ARPU

There's a deep debate about price anchoring and its effectiveness. The traditional approach suggests offering high, medium, and low-priced items to steer customers towards the middle option. However, some SaaS companies argue that providing fewer choices on the pricing page can lead to higher conversions. To explore this, we analyzed data from over 1,500 subscription companies and nearly three million transactions. Here's what we discovered.

But first, if you like this kind of content and want to learn more, subscribe to get in the know when we release new episodes.

Unique SaaS Stories Sent to Your Inbox - Subscribe to Paddle Studios

How Conversion Rates Correlate

First up, let's look at how conversion rates correlate with the number of pricing tiers. Interestingly, there's no clear pattern of increase or decrease in conversion rates when you add more tiers. Whether a company offers two tiers or seven, the conversion rates appear remarkably similar. This suggests that simply adding more pricing options doesn’t necessarily impact conversion rates in a significant way.

Number of Tiers Does Not Influence Conversion

Notably, this relationship looks nearly identical when comparing B2B and B2C companies, challenging the idea that B2C companies need to keep it simple.

Number of Tiers Does not Influence Conversion B2B v B2C

Number of Tiers and ARPU Correlation

Less isn't always more. Instead, more is actually more—more tiers correlate with higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

Number of Tiers Correlates with ARPU B2B v B2C

In both B2B and B2C sectors, increasing the number of plans within a company correlates with higher ARPU. Companies with more than five plans see a 40-50% higher ARPU compared to those with fewer than five plans. Does this mean companies should simply add more tiers and expect better results? Well, not exactly.

Number of Tiers Correlates with ARPU

The Lurking Variable

The lurking variable here is the entry and upgrade path for these customers. Having seven tiers on your pricing page is definitely more complicated than just one. However, bringing customers in with one to four tiers and then allowing them to grow into seven tiers is a different story.

In fact, companies that simplify their initial conversion with one to three tiers on the pricing page and then offer an upgrade path see conversion rates similar to those with just one to three tiers. Yet, their ARPU is nearly double. These companies understand pricing persona fit and use their monetization strategy to guide the buyer journey effectively. So, should companies just start with one tier and figure out the upgrade path later? Well, not exactly either.

Anchoring is Real

Anchoring is definitely something that's real. Remember, the conversion rates of a two-tier company versus a one-tier company are essentially the same. However, if the two-tier company sees a fifteen percent higher ARPU, it's primarily due to anchoring. For instance, placing a ten-dollar product next to a twenty-dollar product results in just over sixteen percent of individuals choosing the twenty-dollar product, thereby increasing the ARPU. This demonstrates how effective anchoring can drive higher revenue even when conversion rates remain unchanged.

Anchoring is a Real Phenomenon

Understanding the Buyer Journey

To summarize, the number of pricing tiers is less about creating confusion and complexity and more about understanding your persona pricing fit and buyer journey. Furthermore, anchoring doesn't necessarily increase overall conversion rates but rather drives conversions to specific tiers.

Ultimately, pricing strategy involves a significant psychological component, but it isn't just guesswork or an artful exercise. It's a scientific understanding of who your buyer is, how they make purchasing decisions, and strategically guiding them from one stage of the journey to the next as efficiently as possible.

Want to learn more? Check out our recent episode: The Rising Impact of Brand and subscribe to the show to get new episodes.

Unique SaaS Stories Sent to Your Inbox - Subscribe to Paddle Studios

1

00:00:00,240 --> 00:00:03,660

You've got the questions

and we have the data.

2

00:00:03,680 --> 00:00:07,360

Each week, we dive deep on benchmarks

of the subscription economy that

3

00:00:07,360 --> 00:00:09,475

you just can't get anywhere

4

00:00:10,475 --> 00:00:10,795

else.

5

00:00:10,795 --> 00:00:13,975

This is the ProfitWell Report.

6

00:00:15,115 --> 00:00:17,500

Hey, Patrick. It's Adam

at Haiku Deck here.

7

00:00:17,500 --> 00:00:20,220

I'm hoping you can settle

a debate we've been having

8

00:00:20,220 --> 00:00:23,340

internally with regards

to price anchoring.

9

00:00:23,340 --> 00:00:27,895

So I know that best practice is you

should have a high price, a medium price,

10

00:00:27,895 --> 00:00:30,375

and a low priced item and try

and drive people to the middle.

11

00:00:30,375 --> 00:00:34,420

We've also heard from other SaaS

companies that less is more.

12

00:00:34,420 --> 00:00:37,700

Offering customers less choice on

the pricing page results in

13

00:00:37,700 --> 00:00:38,420

higher conversion.

14

00:00:38,420 --> 00:00:40,865

I'm wondering if you guys

have an opinion on this.

15

00:00:40,865 --> 00:00:42,145

Well, it may not seem like it.

16

00:00:42,145 --> 00:00:44,945

Adam just asked an extremely

multi layered question that's

17

00:00:44,945 --> 00:00:47,540

gonna make me work a

little bit more than usual.

18

00:00:47,540 --> 00:00:48,500

To answer Adam's questions,

19

00:00:48,500 --> 00:00:51,140

we looked at just

over fifteen hundred subscription companies

20

00:00:51,140 --> 00:00:53,380

and nearly three million

different transactions,

21

00:00:53,380 --> 00:00:54,555

and here's what we found.

22

00:00:54,555 --> 00:00:58,635

First up, let's look at how conversion

rates correlate with your number of tiers.

23

00:00:58,635 --> 00:01:00,795

What you'll notice is that

there actually isn't a clear

24

00:01:00,795 --> 00:01:03,115

decrease or increase in

conversion rate when you

25

00:01:03,115 --> 00:01:05,960

increase the number of tiers

from one which is the simplest

26

00:01:05,960 --> 00:01:07,480

pricing you could have.

27

00:01:07,480 --> 00:01:11,080

Essentially, companies with seven tiers

look similar to companies with two.

28

00:01:11,080 --> 00:01:13,640

Note that this relationship

looks nearly identical when

29

00:01:13,640 --> 00:01:16,905

looking at b to b and b to c

bucking the notion that b to c

30

00:01:16,905 --> 00:01:18,585

companies need to

keep it simple.

31

00:01:18,585 --> 00:01:20,345

Less isn't always more.

32

00:01:20,345 --> 00:01:22,620

Instead, more is actually more.

33

00:01:22,620 --> 00:01:25,020

More tiers correlates

with higher ARPU.

34

00:01:25,020 --> 00:01:27,500

You'll notice that in both b

to b and b to c that as you

35

00:01:27,500 --> 00:01:29,660

increase the number of

plans within a company,

36

00:01:29,660 --> 00:01:31,415

you actually ARPU.

37

00:01:31,415 --> 00:01:34,375

Those companies with more than

five plans are seeing forty to

38

00:01:34,375 --> 00:01:37,495

fifty percent higher ARPU on

a relative basis than those

39

00:01:37,495 --> 00:01:39,000

companies with less

than five plans.

40

00:01:39,000 --> 00:01:42,040

Does this mean Adam should just

throw three tiers on Haiku Deck

41

00:01:42,040 --> 00:01:43,640

and call it a day?

42

00:01:43,640 --> 00:01:45,165

Well, not exactly.

43

00:01:45,165 --> 00:01:49,085

The lurking variable here is the entry

and upgrade path of these customers.

44

00:01:49,085 --> 00:01:51,565

Putting seven tiers in your

pricing page is definitely more

45

00:01:51,565 --> 00:01:53,320

complicated than one tier.

46

00:01:53,320 --> 00:01:56,120

Yet bringing that customer in

under one to four tiers and

47

00:01:56,120 --> 00:01:59,560

then allowing them to grow into

seven tiers is a different story.

48

00:01:59,560 --> 00:02:02,745

In fact, those companies who simplify

their initial conversion with

49

00:02:02,745 --> 00:02:05,945

one to three tiers on a pricing

page and then have an upgrade

50

00:02:05,945 --> 00:02:08,825

path are basically seeing

the same conversion as those

51

00:02:08,825 --> 00:02:11,450

companies who simply put one

to three tiers on their pricing

52

00:02:11,450 --> 00:02:14,170

page, but their ARPU

is nearly double.

53

00:02:14,170 --> 00:02:17,555

Essentially, we're seeing these

companies understand pricing persona fit

54

00:02:17,555 --> 00:02:21,235

and allowing their monetization

strategy to guide their buyer journey.

55

00:02:21,235 --> 00:02:23,875

So should Adam just put one

tier on his pricing page and

56

00:02:23,875 --> 00:02:26,310

then figure out his

upgrade path from there?

57

00:02:26,310 --> 00:02:27,510

Well, not exactly either.

58

00:02:27,510 --> 00:02:30,070

Anchoring is definitely

something that's real.

59

00:02:30,070 --> 00:02:32,070

As you'll remember from before,

60

00:02:32,070 --> 00:02:34,950

the conversion rates of a two

tier company versus a one tier

61

00:02:34,950 --> 00:02:37,065

company are

essentially the same.

62

00:02:37,065 --> 00:02:40,345

If the two tier company sees

a fifteen percent higher ARPU,

63

00:02:40,345 --> 00:02:42,880

this is primarily

because of anchoring.

64

00:02:42,880 --> 00:02:45,840

So for example, if you take a ten

dollar product and put it next to a

65

00:02:45,840 --> 00:02:48,000

twenty dollar product,

in a generalized study,

66

00:02:48,000 --> 00:02:51,120

just over sixteen percent of

individuals are going to choose

67

00:02:51,120 --> 00:02:55,045

that twenty dollar product,

thereby increasing that ARPU.

68

00:02:55,045 --> 00:02:59,880

To summarize, your number of tiers is

less about confusion and complexity.

69

00:02:59,880 --> 00:03:02,520

Is more about understanding

your persona pricing fit as

70

00:03:02,520 --> 00:03:04,040

well as your buyer journey.

71

00:03:04,040 --> 00:03:07,495

Further, anchoring is not a

mechanism of increasing conversion.

72

00:03:07,495 --> 00:03:10,935

It's a mechanism of increasing

conversion on particular tiers.

73

00:03:10,935 --> 00:03:14,295

Ultimately, pricing strategy has

a lot to do with psychology but it

74

00:03:14,295 --> 00:03:17,380

doesn't mean it's voodoo or

some artful exercise of guess

75

00:03:17,380 --> 00:03:18,660

and check tactics.

76

00:03:18,660 --> 00:03:21,940

Instead, it's a scientific

understanding of who your buyer

77

00:03:21,940 --> 00:03:23,540

is, how they purchase,

78

00:03:23,540 --> 00:03:27,055

and a strategic game of how you

can move them from one journey

79

00:03:27,055 --> 00:03:29,535

to another journey as

efficiently as possible.

80

00:03:29,535 --> 00:03:30,655

Well, that's all for now.

81

00:03:30,655 --> 00:03:31,615

If you have a question,

82

00:03:31,615 --> 00:03:34,450

shoot me an email or video to

p c at proper well dot com.

83

00:03:34,450 --> 00:03:36,930

And let's also thank Adam

for sparking this research by

84

00:03:36,930 --> 00:03:39,810

clicking the link below to give

him a nice little shout out.

85

00:03:39,810 --> 00:03:41,372

We'll see you next week.