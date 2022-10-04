Price Tier Anchoring Benchmarks
This episode might reference ProfitWell and ProfitWell Recur, which following the acquisition by Paddle is now Paddle Studios. Some information may be out of date.
Originally published: May 2nd, 2018
Main Takeaways:
- Simplicity doesn't always win - more tiers correlates with higher ARPU
- Companies with more than 5 plans are seeing 40-50% higher ARPU
- Anchoring works: companies with two tiers vs one see around 15% higher ARPU
There's a deep debate about price anchoring and its effectiveness. The traditional approach suggests offering high, medium, and low-priced items to steer customers towards the middle option. However, some SaaS companies argue that providing fewer choices on the pricing page can lead to higher conversions. To explore this, we analyzed data from over 1,500 subscription companies and nearly three million transactions. Here's what we discovered.
How Conversion Rates Correlate
First up, let's look at how conversion rates correlate with the number of pricing tiers. Interestingly, there's no clear pattern of increase or decrease in conversion rates when you add more tiers. Whether a company offers two tiers or seven, the conversion rates appear remarkably similar. This suggests that simply adding more pricing options doesn’t necessarily impact conversion rates in a significant way.
Notably, this relationship looks nearly identical when comparing B2B and B2C companies, challenging the idea that B2C companies need to keep it simple.
Number of Tiers and ARPU Correlation
Less isn't always more. Instead, more is actually more—more tiers correlate with higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).
In both B2B and B2C sectors, increasing the number of plans within a company correlates with higher ARPU. Companies with more than five plans see a 40-50% higher ARPU compared to those with fewer than five plans. Does this mean companies should simply add more tiers and expect better results? Well, not exactly.
The Lurking Variable
The lurking variable here is the entry and upgrade path for these customers. Having seven tiers on your pricing page is definitely more complicated than just one. However, bringing customers in with one to four tiers and then allowing them to grow into seven tiers is a different story.
In fact, companies that simplify their initial conversion with one to three tiers on the pricing page and then offer an upgrade path see conversion rates similar to those with just one to three tiers. Yet, their ARPU is nearly double. These companies understand pricing persona fit and use their monetization strategy to guide the buyer journey effectively. So, should companies just start with one tier and figure out the upgrade path later? Well, not exactly either.
Anchoring is Real
Anchoring is definitely something that's real. Remember, the conversion rates of a two-tier company versus a one-tier company are essentially the same. However, if the two-tier company sees a fifteen percent higher ARPU, it's primarily due to anchoring. For instance, placing a ten-dollar product next to a twenty-dollar product results in just over sixteen percent of individuals choosing the twenty-dollar product, thereby increasing the ARPU. This demonstrates how effective anchoring can drive higher revenue even when conversion rates remain unchanged.
Understanding the Buyer Journey
To summarize, the number of pricing tiers is less about creating confusion and complexity and more about understanding your persona pricing fit and buyer journey. Furthermore, anchoring doesn't necessarily increase overall conversion rates but rather drives conversions to specific tiers.
Ultimately, pricing strategy involves a significant psychological component, but it isn't just guesswork or an artful exercise. It's a scientific understanding of who your buyer is, how they make purchasing decisions, and strategically guiding them from one stage of the journey to the next as efficiently as possible.
