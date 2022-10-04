ProfitWell Report
The Rising Impact of Brand

In this episode of the ProfitWell Report, Patrick Campbell explores how a strong brand influences consumer purchasing decisions and willingness to pay through an analysis of nearly three thousand companies.

Originally published: April 26th, 2018

A great brand absolutely increases the willingness to pay and retention amongst customers. As the data suggests, brand just might be your new secret weapon

Brand Drives Higher Willingness to Pay

We coded respondents perception of a company’s brand before measuring their willingness to pay.

Those customers who perceived a company’s brand positively had between a 16% and 41% higher willingness to pay than the median.

Those on the negative perception side had 15-33% lower willingness to pay. Neutral respondents were willing to pay about 6-15% less than the median. Based on this data, brand not only drives higher willingness to pay, but also can very much detract from your ability to sell to your customers at the level necessary to succeed.

Interestingly enough when we start to break this data out across ARPU and industry, the narrative remains the same.

Brand Drives Higher Willingness to Pay

High and low ARPU consumers with positive brand perception see between 14 and 35% higher willingness to pay. 

B2B and B2C breakouts are eerily similar, both on the positive and negative sides of perception. 

Brand Drives Higher Retention

Digging even further, retention tells a similar story, as those folks with a positive perception of brand have roughly 11-18% better net retention and those customers with poor perceptions of brand seeing about 12-15% worse retention. 

Brand Drives Higher Retention

Brand and other intangibles continue to grow in importance

The bottom line is - as more and more features get built, competition remains on the rise, and the function aspect of software becomes less differentiable, these formerly intangible pieces of your product - brand, design, and even support - will continue to become more and more important. 

1

00:00:00,240 --> 00:00:03,660

You've got the questions

and we have the data.

2

00:00:03,680 --> 00:00:07,360

Each week, we dive deep on benchmarks

of the subscription economy that

3

00:00:07,360 --> 00:00:09,475

you just can't get anywhere

4

00:00:10,555 --> 00:00:10,795

else.

5

00:00:10,795 --> 00:00:13,975

This is the ProfitWell Report.

6

00:00:15,435 --> 00:00:18,700

Hi. My name is Lydia Newton,

and I'm the CMO of binder.

7

00:00:18,700 --> 00:00:21,980

We help our customers all over

the world to build and maintain

8

00:00:21,980 --> 00:00:23,660

a consistent brand,

9

00:00:23,660 --> 00:00:26,865

and we all know a strong

brand when we see it.

10

00:00:27,145 --> 00:00:28,665

But my question is,

11

00:00:28,665 --> 00:00:32,025

to what extent does this affect

the purchasing decision and

12

00:00:32,025 --> 00:00:33,500

willingness to pay?

13

00:00:33,500 --> 00:00:34,540

Great question, Lydia.

14

00:00:34,540 --> 00:00:35,580

Time and time again,

15

00:00:35,580 --> 00:00:38,220

founders and marketers think

that brand is just something

16

00:00:38,220 --> 00:00:40,975

fluffy for b to c companies

in the world of fashion.

17

00:00:40,975 --> 00:00:43,935

You know, with customer acquisition

cost continuing to increase and

18

00:00:43,935 --> 00:00:45,855

willingness to pay

continuing to drop,

19

00:00:45,855 --> 00:00:49,070

data suggests that brand just

might be your new secret weapon.

20

00:00:49,070 --> 00:00:50,190

To answer Lydia's question,

21

00:00:50,190 --> 00:00:52,990

we looked at nearly three

thousand different companies in

22

00:00:52,990 --> 00:00:55,630

over a million different

consumer transactions.

23

00:00:55,630 --> 00:00:57,225

Here's what we found.

24

00:00:57,225 --> 00:00:59,385

First up, to get a direct

answer out of the way,

25

00:00:59,385 --> 00:01:01,945

a great brand absolutely

increases the willingness to

26

00:01:01,945 --> 00:01:03,980

pay and retention

amongst customers.

27

00:01:03,980 --> 00:01:05,100

We coded respondents'

28

00:01:05,100 --> 00:01:07,420

perception of a company's

brand before measuring their

29

00:01:07,420 --> 00:01:08,460

willingness to pay,

30

00:01:08,460 --> 00:01:11,660

and those consumers who had a

positive perception of a brand

31

00:01:11,660 --> 00:01:14,185

actually had an increased

willingness to pay of sixteen

32

00:01:14,185 --> 00:01:16,425

to forty one percent

than the median.

33

00:01:16,425 --> 00:01:19,145

Those on the negative

perception side had fifteen to

34

00:01:19,145 --> 00:01:21,430

thirty three percent

lower willingness to pay,

35

00:01:21,430 --> 00:01:24,070

and neutral respondents were

willing to pay about six to

36

00:01:24,070 --> 00:01:25,590

fifteen percent less.

37

00:01:25,590 --> 00:01:26,630

Based on this data,

38

00:01:26,630 --> 00:01:29,190

brand not only drives

higher willingness to pay,

39

00:01:29,190 --> 00:01:32,565

but also can very much detract

from your ability to sell to

40

00:01:32,565 --> 00:01:35,925

your customers at the level

that is necessary for success.

41

00:01:35,925 --> 00:01:39,365

High and low ARPU consumers

with positive brand perception

42

00:01:39,365 --> 00:01:42,950

see between fourteen and thirty five

percent higher willingness to pay.

43

00:01:42,950 --> 00:01:46,150

B to b and b to c breakouts

are eerily similar both on the

44

00:01:46,150 --> 00:01:48,875

positive and negative

sides of perception.

45

00:01:48,875 --> 00:01:49,915

Thinking even further,

46

00:01:49,915 --> 00:01:53,035

retention tells a similar story

as those folks on the positive

47

00:01:53,035 --> 00:01:55,835

perception of brand have

roughly eleven to eighteen

48

00:01:55,835 --> 00:01:57,500

percent higher retention,

49

00:01:57,500 --> 00:01:59,660

while those on the negative

are seeing twelve to fifteen

50

00:01:59,660 --> 00:02:01,340

percent lower retention.

51

00:02:01,340 --> 00:02:04,620

The bottom line is as more

and more features get built,

52

00:02:04,620 --> 00:02:07,985

competition remains on the

rise and the function aspect of

53

00:02:07,985 --> 00:02:10,365

software becomes

less differentiable,

54

00:02:10,385 --> 00:02:14,200

these formerly intangible pieces of

building a product, brand, design,

55

00:02:14,200 --> 00:02:18,200

and even support will continue to

become more and more important.

56

00:02:18,200 --> 00:02:19,320

Well, that's all for now.

57

00:02:19,320 --> 00:02:20,120

If you have a question,

58

00:02:20,120 --> 00:02:23,175

shoot me an email or video

to p c at profitable dot com.

59

00:02:23,175 --> 00:02:25,575

And let's also thank Lydia

for sparking this research by

60

00:02:25,575 --> 00:02:27,735

clicking on the link below

to give her a shout out.

61

00:02:27,735 --> 00:02:32,239

We'll We'll see you next week.