April 26th, 2018

A great brand absolutely increases the willingness to pay and retention amongst customers. As the data suggests, brand just might be your new secret weapon.

Brand Drives Higher Willingness to Pay

We coded respondents perception of a company’s brand before measuring their willingness to pay.

Those customers who perceived a company’s brand positively had between a 16% and 41% higher willingness to pay than the median.

Those on the negative perception side had 15-33% lower willingness to pay. Neutral respondents were willing to pay about 6-15% less than the median. Based on this data, brand not only drives higher willingness to pay, but also can very much detract from your ability to sell to your customers at the level necessary to succeed.

Interestingly enough when we start to break this data out across ARPU and industry, the narrative remains the same.

High and low ARPU consumers with positive brand perception see between 14 and 35% higher willingness to pay.

B2B and B2C breakouts are eerily similar, both on the positive and negative sides of perception.

Brand Drives Higher Retention

Digging even further, retention tells a similar story, as those folks with a positive perception of brand have roughly 11-18% better net retention and those customers with poor perceptions of brand seeing about 12-15% worse retention.

Brand and other intangibles continue to grow in importance

The bottom line is - as more and more features get built, competition remains on the rise, and the function aspect of software becomes less differentiable, these formerly intangible pieces of your product - brand, design, and even support - will continue to become more and more important.

