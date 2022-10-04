Costco and 2,000 Other Companies | Pricing Lessons with Evan Grubb

For more on this, check out our video (coming soon) about how Costco's famous Hot Dog Deal will never change.

A positive association with a brand can significantly boost willingness to pay and retention by creating a strong emotional connection with customers. This positive brand perception builds trust and loyalty, leading customers to perceive higher value in the brand's products or services. As a result, they are more willing to pay premium prices. Moreover, a strong brand relationship enhances customer retention, as customers are more likely to remain loyal to a brand they trust and associate positively with, even in the face of competition or price changes. This loyalty translates into sustained revenue and long-term business success.

Add-ons are a massive value-add (literally). Costco's approach to pricing, particularly its add-on strategy, offers intriguing lessons for SaaS companies. Costco successfully uses add-ons (like its $1.50 Hot Dog and Soda) to enhance the customer experience and increase perceived value, encouraging customers to spend more based on the additional benefits received. This strategy can be adapted in the SaaS industry to increase both customer satisfaction and revenue. An add-on is typically something with low relative preference and high willingness to pay. In other words, it's an item that not a lot of your customer base might want but those who do would pay a lot for it. An example here is Costco's Gas... plus it also brings folks in the door.

Despite the increased frequency of price changes, many companies still rely on cost-plus or competitive-based pricing models. These methods overlook the customer's perspective on value, leading to pricing that may not resonate with market demand or customer expectations.

Value-based pricing is not just about adjusting prices; it's about aligning them with the perceived value of the product or service in the eyes of the customer. This approach considers factors like customer benefits, differentiation from competitors, and willingness to pay. By focusing on value, companies can price their products more effectively, ensuring that the price reflects the utility and satisfaction derived by the customer.

In 2023, the state of B2B SaaS pricing evolved. A recent study we conducted revealed that businesses are updating their prices more frequently. In the last year, 63% of respondents updated pricing. However, the approach to these changes often lacks a strategic foundation. This is where value-based pricing becomes crucial. Make sure you get the report here .

Evan is going to be hosting a talk on January 30th all about Pricing your A.I. product. This isn't fluffy chat about something that's all hype, we have real data that Evan and his co-host, Jack Cove, will dive into. Sign up here and don't miss out .

Evan Grubb has been with Price Intelligently... then ProfitWell... then Paddle for 7 years and counting (and yes, he's been there for all the name changes and acquisitions). He's been keeping track of monetization trends all along. You can check out his newsletter here if he inspires you in this podcast (and if he didn't, let me know ).

Ben Hillman

Evan Grubb has been fixing SaaS pricing for nearly ten years, speaking to over 2000 companies and counting, He quite literally spends his days talking monetization with everyone from your B2C darling to B2B behemoths. To top it off, he helped author the state of B2B SaaS pricing in 2023. Although folks are definitely getting better about when they change their prices, there's still a massive knowledge gap on the best method to do so.

Ben Hillman

Who better than Evan to talk us through it? Plus, we talk about the.

Ben Hillman

Sneaky.

Ben Hillman

Subscription company. You've got to learn how Costco. While they may seem like you're run of the mill legacy box store it, they functionally pioneered the subscription model for over 40 years, slinging toilet paper, groceries, dollar, 50 hot dogs and everything in between. We get into the details of what makes Costco's business model such a massive revenue driver, including over $4 billion of subscription revenue alone last year.

Ben Hillman

Ben Hillman

Ben Hillman

Ben Hillman

Evan Grubb

My name is Evan Grubb. I'm an account executive and I sell the price intelligently. Service here at Paddle.

Ben Hillman

Give me the Evan Grub background. How did you get here? How long have you been doing this? And like, why?

Evan Grubb

I've been with now paddle formerly price intelligently, as you know, Ben for about seven years. My first job out of college. So I went to school in Boston at Emmanuel College, down the street from you. And I met Peter, one of the co-founders, and I was essentially evaluating, going to get my MBA and some other gigs and had a really interesting chat with him.

Evan Grubb

And he basically said, like, you can go get your MBA or you can come work for this startup and you can learn probably a lot about business in doing so. So I did that. We were we're pretty small. As you know, Ben, we we bootstrapped this thing for a long time and the challenges that we were solving for for companies were like really interesting, right?

Evan Grubb

We were slinging software in a transactional way. I wasn't cold calling a ton of people every day. I was solving these real business problems with regard to pricing and packaging and go to market motions for what is now, we know is like a booming sector, this asking subscription industry. But at the time it was it was still kind of in the infancy.

Evan Grubb

I started doing that. I've basically been on that team for about seven years. The core mission of helping SaaS companies better monetize their products has remained the same. But like the way that we've got to market and the way we've evolved, the team has changed, so it's remained pretty sweet over the past seven years.

Ben Hillman

And why continue to do this? I know you have a background in music. I saw you one of your like looks like in college. Maybe you're like, Blink music. You're working there. Yeah, that's like, I know that's a side passion of yours. You once told me that the Eagles are the most consistent American rock band of all time, and that has truly stuck with me for so long.

Ben Hillman

Well, like, did you want to back that up at all?

Evan Grubb

Let's go on a little tangent. I think it's a shorter list than people realize of great American rock bands. I think it's Eagles number one. Not necessarily my favorite. I'm just saying, like great bands, like it's Eagles number one and probably Beach Boys. Number two, maybe Nirvana, number three. But the point is like we actually don't have that many great American rock bands.

Evan Grubb

And it's kind of ironic. But anyway, that was it's interesting you remember that because you and I have we've definitely jammed out a little bit over the years. Yeah. So I work for a music studio and I was in college that also sold like high end audio equipment. So it's like really nice speakers and amps and cables and things.

Evan Grubb

And that's when I realized like I probably could sell a little bit, but it had to be a product that I was passionate about and could fully wrap my head around. I think my my dumb brain can't fully understand the inner workings of high end audio, and so I was really, really bad at it. But I learned a lot and I had that team there.

Evan Grubb

It was awesome to me.

Ben Hillman

And you still do you still play guitar on the side?

00:04:49:00 - 00:04:57:13

Evan Grubb

00:04:57:13 - 00:05:26:06

Ben Hillman

00:05:26:10 - 00:05:39:19

Ben Hillman

00:05:39:19 - 00:06:03:02

Evan Grubb

00:06:03:02 - 00:06:23:17

Evan Grubb

00:06:23:19 - 00:06:40:06

Evan Grubb

00:06:40:06 - 00:06:49:04

Evan Grubb

00:06:49:06 - 00:06:52:19

Ben Hillman

00:06:52:23 - 00:06:56:09

Evan Grubb

00:06:56:09 - 00:07:09:16

Ben Hillman

00:07:09:16 - 00:07:30:19

Evan Grubb

00:07:30:21 - 00:07:48:06

Evan Grubb

00:07:48:09 - 00:07:57:13

Ben Hillman

00:07:57:15 - 00:08:01:17

Evan Grubb

00:08:01:19 - 00:08:09:06

Ben Hillman

00:08:09:06 - 00:08:42:13

Evan Grubb

00:08:42:13 - 00:08:48:21

Evan Grubb

00:08:48:21 - 00:09:08:16

Ben Hillman

00:09:08:19 - 00:09:29:12

Evan Grubb

00:09:29:13 - 00:09:33:15

Evan Grubb

00:09:33:15 - 00:10:00:02

Ben Hillman

00:10:00:04 - 00:10:08:01

Ben Hillman

00:10:08:01 - 00:10:31:23

Evan Grubb

00:10:32:01 - 00:10:48:19

Evan Grubb

00:10:48:21 - 00:11:12:12

Evan Grubb

00:11:12:13 - 00:11:32:17

Ben Hillman

00:11:32:17 - 00:11:35:10

Ben Hillman

00:11:35:12 - 00:11:36:17

Evan Grubb

00:11:36:22 - 00:11:38:14

Ben Hillman

00:11:38:16 - 00:12:04:22

Evan Grubb

00:12:05:00 - 00:12:24:23

Evan Grubb

00:12:25:05 - 00:12:31:23

Evan Grubb

00:12:32:02 - 00:12:49:21

Ben Hillman

00:12:49:23 - 00:12:50:15

Ben Hillman

00:12:50:15 - 00:13:28:22

Evan Grubb

00:13:28:22 - 00:13:43:18

Evan Grubb

00:13:43:20 - 00:14:18:06

Ben Hillman

00:14:18:06 - 00:14:34:14

Ben Hillman

00:14:34:14 - 00:14:46:14

Evan Grubb

00:14:46:15 - 00:15:16:09

Ben Hillman

00:15:16:11 - 00:15:39:17

Evan Grubb

00:15:39:17 - 00:16:06:06

Evan Grubb

00:16:06:06 - 00:16:13:23

Evan Grubb

00:16:13:23 - 00:16:35:18

Ben Hillman

00:16:35:21 - 00:16:42:22

Ben Hillman

00:16:42:23 - 00:17:16:16

Evan Grubb

00:17:16:16 - 00:17:38:20

Ben Hillman

00:17:38:20 - 00:17:58:17

Ben Hillman

00:17:58:21 - 00:18:00:08

Evan Grubb

00:18:00:08 - 00:18:04:12

Ben Hillman

00:18:04:12 - 00:18:25:15

Evan Grubb

00:18:25:17 - 00:18:42:10

Evan Grubb

00:18:42:11 - 00:19:12:04

Evan Grubb

00:19:12:06 - 00:19:16:02

Evan Grubb

00:19:16:04 - 00:19:29:22

Ben Hillman

00:19:30:00 - 00:19:52:22

Evan Grubb

00:19:53:00 - 00:19:58:16

Evan Grubb

00:19:58:16 - 00:20:18:04

Ben Hillman

00:20:18:06 - 00:20:58:01

Ben Hillman

00:20:58:01 - 00:21:07:06

Ben Hillman

00:21:07:08 - 00:21:23:06

Evan Grubb

00:21:23:06 - 00:21:36:12

Ben Hillman

00:21:36:13 - 00:22:00:07

Evan Grubb

00:22:00:07 - 00:22:18:01

Evan Grubb

00:22:18:01 - 00:22:37:02

Evan Grubb

00:22:37:02 - 00:22:39:12

Evan Grubb

00:22:39:16 - 00:23:10:16

Ben Hillman

00:23:10:16 - 00:23:27:10

Ben Hillman

00:23:27:12 - 00:23:54:08

Evan Grubb

00:23:54:10 - 00:24:11:07

Evan Grubb

00:24:11:10 - 00:24:34:17

Evan Grubb

00:24:34:19 - 00:24:48:07

Evan Grubb

00:24:48:08 - 00:25:12:15

Ben Hillman

00:25:12:19 - 00:25:43:03

Ben Hillman

00:25:43:06 - 00:26:00:19

Ben Hillman

00:26:00:21 - 00:26:28:20

Ben Hillman

00:26:28:22 - 00:26:36:06

Ben Hillman

00:26:36:10 - 00:26:55:21

Evan Grubb

00:26:55:21 - 00:27:22:06

Evan Grubb

00:27:22:07 - 00:27:32:12

Ben Hillman

00:27:32:12 - 00:27:53:21

Evan Grubb

00:27:53:23 - 00:28:16:19

Evan Grubb

00:28:16:20 - 00:28:22:06

Evan Grubb

00:28:22:06 - 00:28:41:20

Ben Hillman

00:28:41:23 - 00:28:43:17

Evan Grubb

00:28:43:17 - 00:29:08:05

Ben Hillman

00:29:08:05 - 00:29:25:21

Ben Hillman

00:29:25:21 - 00:29:45:16

Evan Grubb

00:29:45:18 - 00:30:05:01

Evan Grubb

00:30:05:02 - 00:30:15:22

Ben Hillman

00:30:15:22 - 00:30:32:10

Evan Grubb

00:30:32:10 - 00:30:46:09

Ben Hillman

00:30:46:09 - 00:31:10:15

Evan Grubb

00:31:10:17 - 00:31:32:10

Ben Hillman

00:31:32:10 - 00:31:48:18

Ben Hillman

00:31:48:21 - 00:31:52:20

Evan Grubb

00:31:52:22 - 00:31:53:21

Ben Hillman

00:31:53:21 - 00:31:54:18

Evan Grubb

00:31:54:21 - 00:32:16:20

Ben Hillman

00:32:16:20 - 00:32:29:11

Ben Hillman

00:32:29:15 - 00:32:30:07

100%.

00:32:30:07 - 00:33:04:03

Ben Hillman

00:33:04:04 - 00:33:08:11

Ben Hillman

00:33:08:11 - 00:33:31:10

Evan Grubb

00:33:31:11 - 00:33:53:05

Evan Grubb

00:33:53:05 - 00:34:21:08

Ben Hillman

00:34:21:08 - 00:34:46:12

Ben Hillman

00:34:46:14 - 00:34:48:16

Ben Hillman

00:34:48:20 - 00:35:05:20

Evan Grubb

00:35:05:20 - 00:35:27:13

Ben Hillman

00:35:27:13 - 00:35:53:11

Evan Grubb

00:35:53:13 - 00:36:14:20

Evan Grubb

00:36:15:01 - 00:36:26:06

Evan Grubb

00:36:26:06 - 00:36:33:15

Ben Hillman

00:36:33:15 - 00:36:49:00

Evan Grubb

00:36:49:02 - 00:37:09:04

Evan Grubb

00:37:09:04 - 00:37:18:02

Evan Grubb

00:37:18:03 - 00:37:41:22

Ben Hillman

00:37:42:03 - 00:38:15:01

Ben Hillman

00:38:15:06 - 00:38:41:22

Evan Grubb

00:38:41:22 - 00:38:58:15

Evan Grubb

00:38:58:17 - 00:39:23:22

Ben Hillman

00:39:24:00 - 00:39:31:03

Ben Hillman

00:39:31:08 - 00:39:59:03

Evan Grubb

00:39:59:03 - 00:40:22:04

Evan Grubb

00:40:22:04 - 00:40:53:13

Evan Grubb

00:40:53:15 - 00:41:15:14

Ben Hillman

00:41:15:14 - 00:41:32:00

Evan Grubb

00:41:32:00 - 00:41:37:20

Ben Hillman