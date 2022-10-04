Mailchimp | Our First Salvage Offer of The Season?

Part of the way we measure success is by seeing if our content is shareable. If you got value from this episode and write up, we'd appreciate a share on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Make sure you email us at churningpoint@paddle.com or hit up Neel and Allissa to tell us who you want us to break down next.

Although the survey is well designed, no matter what response we check off, we get the same discount every time. Offering a blanket salvage attempt regardless of the customer response is not as effective as a deliberate, targeted salvage offer. You need to use the information you gather from your survey to help guide your customers towards an appropriate salvage offer.

The next thing we see is a really well done survey with these really unique and well done dropdowns. When you click on a cancellation reason, Mailchimp gives you deliberate options in an attempt to sway you from cancellation. If you’re having trouble with the UI of the product, they offer a link to customer support. Although this is great, we aren’t being presented with any real salvage offers.

Mailchimp has all the essential elements of a really well done cancellation flow, but they need to be more deliberate in the order in which they present them. When we cancelled, the first thing we saw was a pause plan salvage offer. Although this was the first salvage offer we received this season, offering a pause plan right off the bat seemed like an odd way to start the cancellation flow. You need to be deliberate about where you present your salvage offers.

Mailchimp is a email marketing tool founded in 2001. After expanding into web design and ecommerce, Mailchimp has garnered millions of users on plans ranging from completely free to $350. Mailchmp is a great product with a ton of happy customers, but when a customer goes to cancel their product, the cancellation process doesn’t match the quality of their product.

- Can we just agree that seven minutes to sign back up for a product I just canceled is insane? That's insane. Hello and welcome to "CHurning Point" a show where we sign up for products just to see what it's like to cancel them. I'm Neel Desai.

- And I'm Allissa Chan.

- And today we're breaking down Wix. Wix was founded in 2006 and is a website design tool, and has over 150 million users. Plans range from as low as $16 a month up to $45 per user per month.

- All right, now I love Wix, but this was a rough one. So we're gonna get into some of the things that they're doing pretty well and some of the things that they're doing not so well when trying to save their customers before they reach their churning point.

- When a customer tries to cancel you have 18 seconds to try and save them. Now, we're not suggesting you hold your customers hostage but the tactics that we cover provide the right amount of friction to try and save these vital customers before they reach their churning point. Look, I love Wix but I absolutely hated canceling my subscription to Wix. It was just way too confusing. Roll the tape.

- There's like a bunch of options and different dropdown menus. The plans are tied to your website. At one point you have to like disconnect your domain. There's like a bunch going on and.

- Let's talk about friction for a second because I think on one hand, Wix has a pretty sophisticated UI UX team, right? But there's good friction and then there's bad friction. Good friction, right, are things that a company does in their UX and UI. They try to slow their user down and rethink their action. Bad friction is when you mislead the user entirely and send them down a rabbit hole of things that may or may not pan out, and I think this is a good example of the latter. Is the spirit of the friction you're trying to create trying to instill reflection and thoughtfulness from your customers, or just something else? And really think about that when you're building your flow.

- Now moving on to their cancellation flow. I actually quite like the UI here. I like how I select my cancellation reason in a dropdown and then a message appears anticipating, you know, why I'm trying to leave and trying to handle that objection. Even though the bones are there, there really is no material salvage offer that I'm being presented with. There's no discount, there's no maintenance plan, or an offer to pause my plan. It's really just a lot of different ways to redirect me to their FAQ page.

- And this was surprising for Wix because Wix has an amazing collection of self-service resources, from a knowledge base, to an AI bot, and some other things to really help customers figure out their issues on their own. And so I would've expected a company like Wix that has so many self-serve options, to try to get ahead of some of these objections by not only giving 'em a message but baking in salvage offers right in this flow.

- Now, following our cancellation we did receive this reactivation email. And I do wanna call out that I love how explicit they are about how much time I have left on my plan before it expires. Now, beyond that though, it really wasn't that helpful and I think we spent probably like five to seven minutes going to hell and back trying to figure out how to reactivate our subscription in all of our sites and so on.

- Can we just agree that seven minutes to sign back up for a product I just canceled is insane? That's insane. Curate an offer. Wix knows exactly why we canceled. Was it price? Was it functionality? Was it something else entirely, right? I don't wanna do a bunch of thinking and a bunch of work to figure out what the best plan for me is. Wix should start off by curating a dedicated offer for me and then I can change that if I need to change it, right? The second thing is friction. Wix provides me with a three step plan on how I can sign back up for a paid subscription. This is way too much work, right? 60% of all emails today are opened up on a mobile phone, and I'm sure everyone watching has had that experience where you click a link in your mobile email client, it opens up a browser. That browser doesn't have your password saved and then it's a giant mess again, right? Giving the user the ability to sign back up and buy a plan without needing to log in is critical in reducing that friction and boosting conversion rate.

- All right, so to recap, there are three main takeaways here. There's good friction and there's bad friction. This was pretty bad friction, and so you need to make it as simple as possible for your customers to know how to cancel. Now, secondly, I think Wix does a really good job of, you know, having pretty nice UI throughout their cancellation flow. The bones are there but there's no real salvage offers being presented and this is a really big missed opportunity to save your customers while they're going through the cancellation process. And finally, just make it simpler to reactivate your subscription. Like make it a one click user experience. Don't make me have to, you know, navigate to different pages, like re-sign up and remember my password and all of that. We don't need all of that.

- I think the silver lining here is that while Wix does an okay job out of all of this, what we've seen in the data with retained pretty consistently is that even just implementing a couple of these interventions we've talked about today can boost retention by 20 to 30%. If your Wix or any other company out there interested in optimizing your cancellation flows, or even just want a retention audit, reach out to us at churningpoint@paddle.com. What's up next week, Allissa?

- So next week we're diving into the world of video marketing with Vidyard. Their cancellation flow definitely could use a little bit of work, so make sure you're tuning into that episode. Thanks for watching.