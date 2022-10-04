Welcome to 20 days of pricing tips—part 19. I’m Alexa, a member of the pricing team and I’ve worked on 36 pricing projects. Today we're breaking down Discounting.



Many SaaS companies turn to discounts as a tactic to increase acquisition. The thought here is usually that once customers see the value of the product, they won’t be bothered by paying the original sticker price. But this actually may be counterintuitive to your end goal.



An aggressive upfront discount as an acquisition tactic without consideration of retention strategies such as onboarding and customer success, can result in high turnover rates and loss in revenue. Improper discounting not only directly affects your actual revenue, it also can kill your momentum as a company by training both your customers and your team to devalue your product.



For you sales team, discounts can be viewed as the path of least resistance to close a sale, but this may diminish the culture of value based pricing and profit you want to center your company on.



Now, we're not saying that you should never offer discounts. In fact, they can be useful, especially for promotions and deals during certain times and events. What we are saying is that discounting isn’t a tool you should always use.



