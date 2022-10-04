Welcome to 20 days of pricing tips—part 2. I’m Alexa, a member of the pricing team and I’ve worked on 36 pricing projects. Today we're breaking down Legacy Pricing.



As your product grows to include more functionality, the price of your product should also increase. But often companies are scared to increase their prices for long tenured customers, resulting in the extension of "legacy pricing".



While it seems like a nice gesture for customers, you are jeopardizing MRR and customer LTV.



If you're implementing pricing on the value your customers see in your product then your longest-tenured customers will be happy to pay more as their value increases.



Before getting too far along in your pricing changes, take a few minutes to interview your customers and understand if the changes you are making are worth the price increase.



Of course, an overnight change in price is always scary - so if you are going to up your prices on your longest-tenured customers (and even your newest ones), give them a heads up and a buffer.



