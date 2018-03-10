ProfitWell Report
ProfitWell Report Text Logo

Implementation Fees and Unit Economics

On this episode of the ProfitWell Report, we looked at just under 1,000 companies and over half a million subscription customers to break down the truth about implementation fees and unit economics.

This episode might reference ProfitWell and ProfitWell Recur, which following the acquisition by Paddle is now Paddle Studios. Some information may be out of date.

Originally published: June 18th, 2018

Ah, one of the great debates in SaaS: implementation fees. For the uninitiated, implementation fees are essentially an extra fee for training, setup, or actual technical implementation that you pay in addition to what you’re paying for the product. Although mainly seen in B2B, there are quite a few B2C companies that deploy this tactic.

On this episode of the ProfitWell Report, Cem Hurturk, Co-Founder of Sendloop - asks us "How do implementation fees affect unit economics?" To answer his question, we looked at just under one thousand companies and over half a million subscription customers. Here’s what we found.

But first, if you like this kind of content and want to learn more, subscribe to get in the know when we release new episodes.

Unique SaaS Stories Sent to Your Inbox - Subscribe to Paddle Studios

Improve CAC recovery and retention with implementation fees

To get right to the point, implementation fees dramatically improve customer acquisition cost or CAC recovery and actually improve retention rates across different ARPU customers considerably.

From a CAC recovery standpoint those companies utilizing an implementation fee of some sort are seeing 30-40% lower CAC recovery timelines than their non-implementation fee counterparts.

Implementation Fees Correlate with Lower CAC Recovery

This is intuitive, because no matter what your implementation fee looks like, the basic math will tell you that this revenue will clear some of the cost of acquiring that customer.

Further though, retention is an important consideration when looking at an implementation fee, because most of the time in SaaS and the world of subscriptions you’re not using the fee to cover the cost of setup, you’re using it to cover the cost of some sort of training, which is used to get your customer using the product, seeing the value, etc.

Companies with implementation fees are typically seeing roughly 10 to 20% better net retention across different ARPUs than their non-implementation fee cousins.

This data bucks the notion that friction is bad for business. In reality, a little bit of friction not only helps CAC recovery, but your retention as users are pushed to see the value in what they’re buying.

Lower conversion rates - The case against implementation fees

Critics of implementation fees point to the conversion implications and they aren’t completely wrong. When comparing the two models, low ARPU buyers did convert at a lower rate as their higher ARPU counterparts when faced with an implementation fee, but considering those customers with the fee were retained longer, there’s an argument to be made that the numbers net out still for the better in the long run.

Implementation Fees Do See Lower Conversion Rates

Ultimately, your job as a leader in the recurring revenue economy is to understand your customer to the point that you can utilize all of the tools at your disposal to serve them well and align your unit economics. Implementation and setup fees of some sort, although a bit controversial, may be an effective way for you to start counterintuitively slow down the conversion process for nice, long term gains.

Want to learn more? Check out our recent episode on Average Revenue Churn Rate Benchmarks and subscribe to the show to get new episodes.

Unique SaaS Stories Sent to Your Inbox - Subscribe to Paddle Studios

1

00:00:00,320 --> 00:00:03,520

You've got the questions,

and we have the data.

2

00:00:03,520 --> 00:00:06,620

This is the ProfitWell Report.

3

00:00:08,335 --> 00:00:12,875

Chem asks, how do implementation

fees affect unit economics?

4

00:00:13,215 --> 00:00:15,380

Ah, the old

implementation fee debate.

5

00:00:15,380 --> 00:00:16,900

This is a great question, Chem,

6

00:00:16,900 --> 00:00:19,940

especially because people seem

to be very strongly opinionated

7

00:00:19,940 --> 00:00:21,220

on implementation fees.

8

00:00:21,220 --> 00:00:22,100

So to answer your question,

9

00:00:22,100 --> 00:00:24,580

we looked at just under

one thousand companies and over

10

00:00:24,580 --> 00:00:26,695

half a million

subscription customers.

11

00:00:26,695 --> 00:00:27,735

Here's what we found.

12

00:00:27,735 --> 00:00:28,935

For the uninitiated,

13

00:00:28,935 --> 00:00:32,460

implementation fees are essentially

an extra fee for training, setup,

14

00:00:32,460 --> 00:00:35,340

or actual technical

implementation that you pay in

15

00:00:35,340 --> 00:00:37,340

addition to what you're

paying for the product.

16

00:00:37,340 --> 00:00:38,780

Although mainly seen in b to b,

17

00:00:38,780 --> 00:00:41,855

there are quite a few b to c

companies that deploy this tactic.

18

00:00:41,855 --> 00:00:42,895

To get right to the point,

19

00:00:42,895 --> 00:00:45,695

implementation fees

dramatically improve CAC

20

00:00:45,695 --> 00:00:48,335

recovery rates and actually

improve retention rates across

21

00:00:48,335 --> 00:00:50,890

different ARPU customers

quite considerably.

22

00:00:50,890 --> 00:00:52,410

From a CAC recovery standpoint,

23

00:00:52,410 --> 00:00:55,450

those companies utilizing an

implementation fee of some sort

24

00:00:55,450 --> 00:00:58,010

are seeing thirty to

forty percent lower CAC recovery

25

00:00:58,010 --> 00:01:01,135

timelines than their non

implementation fee counterparts.

26

00:01:01,135 --> 00:01:03,215

This should feel intuitive

because no matter what your

27

00:01:03,215 --> 00:01:04,815

implementation fee looks like,

28

00:01:04,815 --> 00:01:07,215

the basic math will tell

you that this revenue will clear

29

00:01:07,215 --> 00:01:09,560

some of the cost of

acquiring that customer.

30

00:01:09,560 --> 00:01:12,920

Further though, retention is an

important consideration when looking at

31

00:01:12,920 --> 00:01:14,280

an implementation fee.

32

00:01:14,280 --> 00:01:17,405

Because most of the time in SaaS

in the world of subscriptions,

33

00:01:17,405 --> 00:01:19,805

you're not using the fee

to cover the cost of setup.

34

00:01:19,805 --> 00:01:22,365

You're using it to cover the

cost of some sort of training

35

00:01:22,365 --> 00:01:24,605

which is used to get your

customer using the product,

36

00:01:24,605 --> 00:01:26,530

seeing the value, etcetera.

37

00:01:26,530 --> 00:01:28,610

Companies with implementation

fees are typically seeing

38

00:01:28,610 --> 00:01:31,330

roughly ten to twenty percent

better net retention across

39

00:01:31,330 --> 00:01:34,695

different ARPUs than their non

implementation fee cousins.

40

00:01:34,695 --> 00:01:37,735

The data bucks the notion that

friction is bad for business.

41

00:01:37,735 --> 00:01:40,935

In reality, a little bit of friction

not only helps CAC recovery,

42

00:01:40,935 --> 00:01:43,815

but your retention as users are

pushed to see the value in what

43

00:01:43,815 --> 00:01:44,910

they're buying.

44

00:01:44,910 --> 00:01:47,550

Critics of implementation

fees point to the conversion

45

00:01:47,550 --> 00:01:49,950

implications and they

aren't completely wrong.

46

00:01:49,950 --> 00:01:51,310

When comparing the two models,

47

00:01:51,310 --> 00:01:54,735

low ARPU buyers did convert at

a lower rate as their higher

48

00:01:54,735 --> 00:01:57,375

ARPU counterparts when

faced with this type of fee.

49

00:01:57,375 --> 00:02:00,415

But considering those customers

with the fee were retained longer,

50

00:02:00,415 --> 00:02:04,290

there's an argument to be made that

the numbers net out in the long run.

51

00:02:04,290 --> 00:02:07,730

Ultimately, your job as a leader in

the recurring revenue economy is to

52

00:02:07,730 --> 00:02:10,690

understand your customer to the

point that you can utilize all

53

00:02:10,690 --> 00:02:10,997

of the tools at your disposal

to serve them well and align

54

00:02:10,997 --> 00:02:12,375

your unit economics properly.

55

00:02:21,680 --> 00:02:26,080

Slow down the conversion process

for nice long term gains.

56

00:02:26,080 --> 00:02:27,200

Well, that's all for now.

57

00:02:27,200 --> 00:02:28,000

If you have a question,

58

00:02:28,000 --> 00:02:30,805

shoot me an email or video to

p c at profit well dot com.

59

00:02:30,805 --> 00:02:32,965

Let's also thank Champ from

SendLoop for sparking this

60

00:02:32,965 --> 00:02:35,925

research by clicking the link below

to give him a nice little shout out.

61

00:02:35,925 --> 00:02:37,745

We'll see you next week.

Next upPWR Thumbnail - Multi-product vs Single Product

Multi-product vs Single Product

02:22 · ProfitWell Report
RecommendedProfitWell Report - How to Price a SaaS Offer

How to Price a SaaS Offer

02:38 · ProfitWell Report
PWR Thumbnail - Relationship Between NPS and Retention

NPS Revenue Correlation: Impact of NPS on Revenue Expansion

03:09 · ProfitWell Report
How Integrations Impact Retention

How Integrations Impact Retention

02:45 · ProfitWell Report
PWR Thumbnail - Average Revenue Churn Rate By Age

Average Revenue Churn Rate Benchmarks

03:00 · ProfitWell Report
PWR Thumbnail - How's Your NPS? Find Your NPS Benchmarks

How's Your NPS? Find Your NPS Benchmarks

02:55 · ProfitWell Report