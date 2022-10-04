Profitwell Report
How Integrations Impact Retention

In this episode of the ProfitWell Report, Patrick Campbell explores how software integrations enhance customer retention and willingness to pay in SaaS products.

This episode might reference ProfitWell and ProfitWell Recur, which following the acquisition by Paddle is now Paddle Studios. Some information may be out of date.

Originally published: March 10th, 2018

Main Takeaways:

  • Products with at least one integration have 10-15% higher retention.
  • Willingness to pay (WTP) has decreased 70% over the past 5 years.  
  • Core products with at least one integration have 10-30% higher WTP.  

Integrating various applications into a single platform is crucial for enhancing user retention and maximizing product value. A special thanks to Wade Foster of Zapier for asking the question. Responding to Wade's inquiry, this article delves into how integrations impact customer retention and willingness to pay, underpinned by comprehensive industry data.

Customer Retention With Integrations

Integrations in SaaS products have proven to be more than just a luxury; they are a necessity that significantly impacts customer retention. Data gathered from over half a million software users shows that customers with even one integration exhibit a 10% better retention rate than those without. This improvement in retention continues to rise, reaching an increase of 3 to 7% as the number of integrations climbs to four or more.

customer retention with # of integrations

The Market is Dropping Out Beneath Us

Despite the clear benefits of integrations on retention, the market's willingness to pay for these integrations has seen a stark decline. Over the past few years, the cost associated with implementing integrations has decreased substantially, largely due to the ease of access provided by automation tools like Zapier. This has led to a nearly 70% reduction in the willingness to pay for integrations, signaling a significant shift in how these features are valued within the software industry.

Consumer Willingness to Pay has declined over time

Willingness to Pay With Integrations

While the direct costs for integrations may be falling, the value they add to a product is increasing. Data shows that users who incorporate one to three integrations are willing to pay 8 to 13% more for the core software product. This willingness to pay escalates dramatically to over 20% as the number of integrations increases to five or more. The correlation between integrations and increased willingness to pay holds true across all business sizes, from SMBs to large enterprises, underscoring the indirect value that integrations bring to SaaS products.

willingness to pay increases with # of integrations

What's Next?

This analysis confirms the crucial role of integrations in the SaaS industry, not just for enhancing product functionality but also for significantly improving customer retention and perceived value. As the software market continues to mature, the strategic importance of integrations is likely to grow even further.

