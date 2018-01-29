ProfitWell Report
ProfitWell Report Text Logo

Multi-product vs Single Product

On this episode of ProfitWell Report, we look at over 1,200 companies and break down the benchmarks surrounding multi-product and single product strategies.

This episode might reference ProfitWell and ProfitWell Recur, which following the acquisition by Paddle is now Paddle Studios. Some information may be out of date.

Originally published: June 11th, 2018

It's a question that hits close to home for us, going from a singular product with Price Intelligently to a multi-product company with ProfitWell.

On this episode of the ProfitWell Report, Chris Hexton, Co-Founder at Vero, asks us to look at the impact on growth of companies having either a singular product focus or a multi-product offering. To answer Chris's question, we looked at just over twelve hundred companies. Here's what we found.

But first, if you like this kind of content and want to learn more, subscribe to get in the know when we release new episodes.

Unique SaaS Stories Sent to Your Inbox - Subscribe to Paddle Studios

Average YoY Growth Rate

To get right to the point, it's extremely difficult to get to $100M and beyond very quickly without multiple products, but it's harder to get to $10M with multiple products than with a singular products.

In the $1M to $10M period of growth, companies with singular products, no matter their target ARPU, had a much easier time growing than their multi-product counterparts.

Average YoY Growth Rate $1M to $10M

The base cause here is likely because when you're going from $1M to $10M in ARR you're figuring out your growth vectors, while by the time you get to $10M those are fairly figured out.

Looking beyond $10M is where things start to get interesting. All of a sudden we essentially see the inverse growth rates happening with multi-product companies growing at a higher clip than their single product cousins and by a fairly wide margin.

Average YoY Growth Rate $10.01M to $100M

Traditional sentiment is that there's survivor bias when you come out with your second or third product, but if you do it after the $10M mark, you likely have figured out your growth vectors, your product approach, and your operational efficiency, leading you to have enough institutional memory to make a multi-product approach successful.

Ultimately, the single and multi-product choice really comes down to the DNA of your company, the market you're in, and the type of company you want. If you're going to scale beyond the startup stage though, the easiest thing you can do if you're in a smaller market is go multi-product. After all, if your customers love you, why wouldn't you try to take more of their pain away through more offerings?

Want to learn more? Check out our recent episode on Implementation Fees and Unit Economics and subscribe to the show to get new episodes.

Unique SaaS Stories Sent to Your Inbox - Subscribe to Paddle Studios

1

00:00:00,320 --> 00:00:03,520

You've got the questions

and we have the data.

2

00:00:03,520 --> 00:00:06,620

This is the ProfitWell Report.

3

00:00:09,135 --> 00:00:12,175

Hey, Patrick. It's

Chris from Vero here.

4

00:00:12,175 --> 00:00:14,975

I've been wondering for a while

whether or not companies that

5

00:00:14,975 --> 00:00:18,180

have a single product generally

grow faster than those that

6

00:00:18,180 --> 00:00:20,980

have multiple products or if

it's the other way around.

7

00:00:20,980 --> 00:00:22,020

Phenomenal question, Chris.

8

00:00:22,020 --> 00:00:24,260

Especially because this is

a little bit of a selfish

9

00:00:24,260 --> 00:00:26,655

research project for us because

we've gone from a singular

10

00:00:26,655 --> 00:00:29,135

product with price

intelligently to a multiproduct

11

00:00:29,135 --> 00:00:30,415

company with ProfitWell.

12

00:00:30,415 --> 00:00:31,375

So to answer your question,

13

00:00:31,375 --> 00:00:33,855

we looked at just over twelve

hundred companies and here's

14

00:00:33,855 --> 00:00:35,040

what we found.

15

00:00:35,040 --> 00:00:36,080

To get right to the point,

16

00:00:36,080 --> 00:00:39,200

it's extremely difficult to get

to hundred million and beyond

17

00:00:39,200 --> 00:00:41,565

very quickly without

multiple products.

18

00:00:41,565 --> 00:00:44,285

But it's harder to get to ten

million with multiple products

19

00:00:44,285 --> 00:00:45,965

than with a singular product.

20

00:00:45,965 --> 00:00:47,885

In the one million to ten

million dollar period of

21

00:00:47,885 --> 00:00:49,725

growth, companies with

singular products,

22

00:00:49,725 --> 00:00:51,290

no matter their target ARPU,

23

00:00:51,290 --> 00:00:55,050

had a much easier time growing than

their multi product counterparts.

24

00:00:55,050 --> 00:00:57,770

The base cause here is likely

because when you're going from

25

00:00:57,770 --> 00:00:59,805

one million to ten million ARR,

26

00:00:59,805 --> 00:01:01,725

you're figuring out

your growth vectors.

27

00:01:01,725 --> 00:01:04,525

Well, by the time you get to ten

million dollars in ARR and are

28

00:01:04,525 --> 00:01:06,045

going beyond that threshold,

29

00:01:06,045 --> 00:01:10,010

you've probably figured a lot out

when it comes to growth and product.

30

00:01:10,010 --> 00:01:12,410

Looking beyond ten million

is where things start to get

31

00:01:12,410 --> 00:01:13,610

really interesting.

32

00:01:13,610 --> 00:01:14,330

All of a sudden,

33

00:01:14,330 --> 00:01:16,145

we essentially see the inverse

growth rates Traditional

34

00:01:16,145 --> 00:01:17,307

sentiment is that there's

survivor bias when you come out

35

00:01:17,307 --> 00:01:18,154

with your second

or third product.

36

00:01:18,154 --> 00:01:20,685

But if you do it after the

ten million dollar mark,

37

00:01:25,600 --> 00:01:27,360

out with your second

or third product.

38

00:01:27,360 --> 00:01:29,680

But if you do it after the

ten million dollar mark,

39

00:01:29,680 --> 00:01:31,520

you've likely figured

out your growth vectors,

40

00:01:31,520 --> 00:01:34,235

your product approach, and

your operational efficiency,

41

00:01:34,235 --> 00:01:36,955

leading you to have enough

institutional memory to make a

42

00:01:36,955 --> 00:01:39,675

multi product

approach successful.

43

00:01:39,675 --> 00:01:42,555

Ultimately, the single and multi

product choice really comes down to the

44

00:01:42,555 --> 00:01:44,650

DNA of your company,

the market you're in,

45

00:01:44,650 --> 00:01:46,090

and the type of

company you want.

46

00:01:46,090 --> 00:01:48,410

But if you're gonna

scale beyond the startup stage,

47

00:01:48,410 --> 00:01:52,315

the easiest thing you can do in a

smaller market is go multi product.

48

00:01:52,315 --> 00:01:54,555

After all, if your

customers love you,

49

00:01:54,555 --> 00:01:58,075

then why wouldn't you take more

pain of theirs away through

50

00:01:58,075 --> 00:02:00,470

more offerings and

through more products?

51

00:02:00,750 --> 00:02:01,790

Well, that's all for now.

52

00:02:01,790 --> 00:02:02,670

If you have a question,

53

00:02:02,670 --> 00:02:05,550

shoot me an email or video

to p c at profitable dot com.

54

00:02:05,550 --> 00:02:08,030

Let's also thank Chris from

Vero for sparking this research

55

00:02:08,030 --> 00:02:10,505

by clicking the link below to

give him a nice little shout out.

56

00:02:10,505 --> 00:02:12,325

We'll see you next week.

57

00:02:14,025 --> 00:02:16,345

This week's episode is

brought to you by Crazy Egg.

58

00:02:16,345 --> 00:02:19,423

See what makes your visitors

lead by seeing how users click

59

00:02:19,423 --> 00:02:20,863

and scroll through your website.

60

00:02:20,863 --> 00:02:22,808

Crazy Egg dot com.

Next upPWR Thumbnail - Relationship Between NPS and Retention

NPS Revenue Correlation: Impact of NPS on Revenue Expansion

03:09 · ProfitWell Report
RecommendedHow Great Support Impacts Retetion

How Great Support Impacts Retention

02:56 · ProfitWell Report
PWR Thumbnail - How's Your NPS? Find Your NPS Benchmarks

How's Your NPS? Find Your NPS Benchmarks

02:55 · ProfitWell Report
How Integrations Impact Retention

How Integrations Impact Retention

02:45 · ProfitWell Report
Content Marketing CAC is on the rise

10,000 Blogs Show Content Marketing CAC is on the Rise

03:17 · ProfitWell Report
World's Largest Study on Churn

The world's largest study on churn

04:01 · ProfitWell Report