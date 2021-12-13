What is willingness to pay (WTP) and how to calculate it

Five factors that impact your customers’ willingness to pay

It doesn’t come down entirely to individual opinion, external factors impact your customers’ willingness to pay too.

Let’s take a look at the main five:

1. State of the economy

Economic uncertainty has a huge impact on willingness to pay, which is something we certainly saw during the pandemic. Countless businesses were forced to cut down on paying for tools that were considered nice-to-have, and focused only on the essentials to keep their business going.

When the economy is thriving, you’re more likely to see people trying out products and companies they don’t usually use. They’re willing to both experiment and spend more. This generally has a positive impact on their willingness to pay.

2. Seasonal and market trends

Just like the fashion industry, SaaS has its seasons and trends - and this is just another thing that will affect your customers’ willingness to pay throughout the year. We’ve got our four quarters, and big events like Black Friday and the rest of Cyber Weekend, as well as generic end-of-quarter discounting, which will have an impact on consumers’ buying behavior and habits.

No matter how timeless your product might be, it can’t compete with the ebbs and flows of software trends grabbing the attention of your target market.

3. Your customer’s location

Circumstances are different between individuals, but on a larger basis: between locations around the world.

Geography can have an impact on how your customers view the software you’re selling. If you’re selling, or looking to sell into more markets, you’ll need to research the target locations in terms of currency and economy, but also culture.

This is where pricing localization steps in - namely true localization, which takes into account willingness to pay across different regions. Research the conventions and the competitive landscape of each and every possible market, factoring in the cost of living and inflation in these areas to get a real idea of your customers’ willingness to pay.

4. Competitive value and differentiation

As per the scarcity effect, the rarer something of interest is, the more value it is seen to have. The higher the perceived value, the more people will be willing to pay. How unique is your offering?

This is where competitor analysis can help. How can you develop and position your product or brand to be different from your competitors? Creating a slight niche for your business can move you a level up ⬆️. This could for instance be creating a version of a familiar product but designing specifically to solve the pain points and support the ways of working in a particular industry.

5. The quality of your product

How your customers perceive the quality of your product is a huge factor too. There’s no such thing as a successful product without high customer satisfaction.

There are different ways to showcase the quality of your product pre-sales. Case studies, customer testimonials, and familiar logos offer social proof. Giving customers access for free lets them see for themselves whether your claims are true. And that’s the clincher really – making sure they are true, that you live up to, if not exceed the expectations you set in your marketing and sales messaging.