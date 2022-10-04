Do More with Less: Maximizing Revenue Per Employee

Reach out if you have any questions, and make sure to check out the OpenView benchmark report . I’ll see you in the next one!

And finally, ensure you’re not letting customers walk out the door so easily. Don’t prevent them from leaving, but set up systems that add the right amount of friction to at least gather some data as to why they are leaving. Churn might elevate during times of turmoil, but addressing things like payment failures can be a good start as well This can amount to up to 40% of your churn.

Next, look towards expansion revenue. In the past four recessions, expansion revenue has stayed consistent. While it may seem counterintuitive to ask for more money during a slowdown, there are many different ways to provide value so that an upgrade seems like a no brainer. Run a multi-product strategy, add upsell tiers to your pricing, create an add-on … As long as you are meeting the needs of your customers, reach out to them to see if they’re willing to pay more.

So what are some other strategies that you can utilize in order to shore up your operational efficiency? Well, the first thing is to tighten operational processes to reduce costs. By taking an audit of the tools that your team uses, you can figure out where some might be redundant.

AI might have arrived, but automation is not a new concept. It’s been a factor going all the way back to at least the 16th century, with the mechanization of textiles . There isn’t a 100% guarantee that layoffs can and should be avoided. In fact, Dropbox found itself in a better financial position since this move. As automation improves, technical founders have more tools than ever before to improve their efficiency. But as CJ Gustafson alludes to , company value is a factor of growth rates and you can’t cut your way to growth.

However, Dropbox, tells a different story. Despite making over $750K in ARR per employee, they laid off 500 people in April. Like most companies who go through layoffs, slowing growth was a big factor in the decision. CEO Drew Houston points to AI as a factor stating “The AI era of computing has finally arrived. ”

Expensify - the expense automation software founded in 2008 - has nothing to worry about with their ARR/FTE numbers. They currently sit atop the leaderboards - making over $1 million in ARR per employee. That's $700k more than what we consider a great place to be. They managed to go through this year without any layoffs and famously have only laid off 20 people since they were founded .

So if your revenue per employee is in good standing you can avoid layoffs, right? Well, not historically speaking.

Make sure you check out the full benchmark breakdown from OpenView to see where you stack up with other high-margin software companies.

You’ll want to start tracking this metric once you’ve reached the $2.5m ARR mark. As your ARR increases, so should your ARR per employee. Once your ARR is more than $50m, a great place to be is $300,000 per full time employee. At that point, you’re well positioned to IPO.

This piece was completed in tandem with our partner, OpenView . They've surveyed over 700 SaaS companies in order to bring these benchmarks to you. Sign up and get the full breakdown sent directly to your inbox. What constitutes a good benchmark is going to fluctuate depending on where your ARR falls.

Revenue per employee. It’s a pretty straight forward calculation, you take your annual recurring revenue and divide it by the full-time employee count. By adding this dimension to your revenue numbers, you get a clear look into efficiency. Operational Efficiency is the blueprint to scale whether the goal is to become the next unicorn, IPO, or get acquired.

There’s one metric that reveals an honest picture of what is really going on in your company: revenue per employee. This underrated metric may seem simple, but understanding it can set your business up for hypergrowth and the spoils that come with it. We’re going to explore this metric in detail. We’ll speak with industry experts, uncover benchmarks that show you where your company stands, and discuss some tactical approaches other than layoffs to start doing more with less.

The theme of the year has been to “do more with less”, which in turn has us all targeting efficient growth. Cutting back on internal software and squeezing every last drop out of the last funding round... Many have also been forced to reduce teams. Nearly 1,000 companies enacting over 200,000 layoffs so far. But layoffs are more than just numbers; they represent people. A reduction in force is a difficult business decision that leaves these people justifiably unhappy, but it's often necessary to set a company on the right path.

