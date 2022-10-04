In this episode, our experts explore the various levels of localization, from displaying prices in local currencies to considering purchasing power and willingness to pay for truly customized pricing. Learn how to identify the best approach for your business and implement a localized pricing strategy that caters to the unique needs of your customers across different regions. With practical tips and real-life examples, this episode will help you unlock the potential of localized pricing and boost your business's global reach. Don't miss this essential guide to mastering localized pricing strategies!

Welcome to 20 days of pricing tips—part 14. I’m Brett, a member of the pricing team and I’ve worked on 41 pricing projects. Today we're breaking down Price Localization.



Price localization is the practice of adjusting prices to local markets, rather than charging the same amount or displaying sale prices in the same currency in all markets.



Localization can be as simple as ensuring customers see prices in their local currency, or it can incorporate purchasing power, willingness-to-pay, and other factors for prices truly customized to the locality.



This process builds trust between companies and their customers, as prospects don't always feel comfortable paying for a product in a different currency, and ensures your buyer personas are aligned with your different target regions.



Thanks for checking out our pricing tips. If you want to connect with our pricing team email Patrick@profitwell.com and we’ll send over the intro.

