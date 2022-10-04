In this episode, our expert explores the process of building a panel of loyal customers and leveraging their insights to shape future implementation discussions. Learn the best practices for selecting panel members, conducting effective meetings, and utilizing the feedback to make data-driven decisions. With practical tips and real-life examples, this episode will help you harness the power of Customer Advisory Panels to optimize your business offerings and strengthen customer loyalty. Don't miss this essential guide to unlocking customer insights!

Welcome to 20 days of pricing tips—part 6. I’m Alexa a member of the pricing team and I’ve worked on over 36 pricing projects. Today we’re covering Customer Advisory Panels.



Whether it's a price increase, a new product introduction, or a shift in feature packaging, it's important to evaluate how changes in product and pricing will affect your customers.



Building a Customer Advisory Panel of loyal customers, those with an active interest in changes being made, can help you develop the most effective communication avenues for customer success.



Use their feedback to discern what resonates and what doesn't, and leverage this feedback in future implementation discussions. Who should be on your advisory panel? Great question. Tap into those with high usage and who have been successful customers for years.



