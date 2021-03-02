How to write a brand positioning statement that fosters retention

What to keep in mind when writing an effective brand positioning statement

Creating a brand positioning statement before your design the rest of your brand awareness and retention strategies can help you define the way you speak to your audience. For many companies, a brand positioning statement is the foundation of the entire marketing strategy.



Target audience & their pain points

The brand positioning statement addresses your target audience. To make the desired emotional connection that is the foundation of retention, you need to touch upon the pain points. To do that, you have to identify your potential clients.

Ideally, the brand positioning statement should cater to all segments of your target audience. However, some companies come up with several statements to suit different groups.



Current brand position in the market

To differentiate your brand from the competition, you need to identify its current position in the market. Questions to ask are:

In which way is your brand currently relevant to your audience?

How is it different from the competition?

To get ideas for this part of the brand positioning statement, you may want to consider running a SWOT analysis.



Brand name

If you haven't done it yet, you need to come up with a descriptive, catchy, and memorable brand name. Once you add it to your brand positioning statement, it becomes a part of your awareness strategy.



What competitors are doing

When analyzing the competition to see where your brand stands in the market, check what they have done with their mission statements and value propositions. You can get inspiration from their work while seeing how you can capitalize on their gaps.



Brand mission

Your brand's mission includes its goals, objectives, and the definition of its purpose in relation to the target audience. A brand's mission statement should be fully aligned with the brand positioning statement.



Product/service category

To understand what makes your business different from the competition, you need to identify your product or service category in relation to the rest of the market. The statement will show why your company is the top choice within that category.



Value proposition

A value proposition is a big part of your brand positioning efforts. Create it before you start working on the statement.

The value proposition states the value you promise to provide to the audience should they choose to take advantage of your products or services. Besides the value proposition, the brand positioning statement lists the benefits of your offer to the customers.

Keeping these elements in mind when creating a brand positioning statement can help you ensure brand consistency across the entire marketing strategy.